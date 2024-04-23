Muscat: As part of its efforts and social responsibility strategy, the Board of Directors of Oman Telecommunications Company "Omantel" has decided to donate R.O 150,000 to help families affected by the "AlMateer" depression that hit a number of governorates of the Sultanate last week. This support will be distributed to the affected families in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development and the Governor Offices in the affected governorates.

Commenting on this initiative, Talal bin Said Al Maamari, CEO of Omantel, said: "AlMater rain depression has impacted families in various governorates of the Sultanate. We believe that it is our duty as a national company to show our solidarity with the community and contribute to supporting efforts aimed at helping these families to recover from the damages caused by the depression, in cooperation with the concerned government entities".

This support comes in addition to the amount allocated for community service of OMR 750,000 approved by Omantel General Assembly at its annual meeting held on March 30, 2024.



