Omantel has entered a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Shaffra Technology Labs to develop groundbreaking solutions leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and metaverse technologies. These solutions will be hosted within Omantel cloud services and provided to government institutions and private sector companies in the Sultanate of Oman to enhance operational efficiency. The agreement was signed during the LEAP 2025 Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Eng. Aladdin Bait Fadhel, Chief Commercial Officer of Omantel, stated: "At Omantel, our vision is to solidify our leadership role as a key enabler of Oman's digital transformation and to be the premier provider of innovative technology solutions in the region. Our collaboration with Shaffra will significantly contribute to developing cutting-edge technology solutions, particularly in artificial intelligence, for our customers".

Al Harith Al Atawi, CEO of Shaffra Technology Labs, expressed his enthusiasm about partnering with Omantel on this strategic project. He noted that this cooperation would open vast opportunities for Shafra in the Omani market by introducing successful AI and metaverse solutions, such as the AI employee project, which is now being adopted by numerous government and private entities in several countries. "We aim to deliver a unique experience for Omantel customers through this partnership and innovative projects that enhance productivity and reduce costs," said Al Atawi..

Omantel has previously signed multiple agreements to localize global technologies and enhance the ICT infrastructure in the Sultanate. In collaboration with major international technology giants, Omantel seeks to attract the latest technological and innovative advancements to foster Oman’s digital transformation. This strategic initiative aligns with Omantel's vision to become an integrated provider of digital solutions, catering to the diverse needs of government institutions, private sector companies, and individual subscribers under one umbrella.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.​​​