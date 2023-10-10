Muscat: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced its support for the North Al Batinah Entrepreneurship Award. This sponsorship reflects the company's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and contributing to the economic development of Oman.

Recognizing the vital role of entrepreneurship in national economic growth, Omantel aims to encourage creativity, innovation and growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) while fostering healthy competition and development opportunities.

This initiative aims to create a comprehensive environment and operational framework for entrepreneurship in the North Al Batinah Governorate in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Saeed bin Hamad Al Maawali, General Manager of Omantel in the governorates of Al Batinah, Musandam, Al Buraimi, and a member of the Award Committee, stated, "Omantel's participation in the North Al Batinah Governorate Entrepreneurship Award underscores our commitment to supporting SMEs and entrepreneurship. As the leading telecommunications company providing integrated services and technical solutions in the Sultanate of Oman, we are dedicated to nurturing emerging companies and entrepreneurs. Omantel continuously strives to equip the business organizations with cutting-edge technologies, empowering entrepreneurs to maximize growth opportunities."

Al-Mawali emphasized, "The SME sector in the North Al Batinah Governorate is experiencing rapid growth, with communication and technical solutions being integral components of commercial ventures. At Omantel, we are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the diverse needs of enterprises, drawing on our extensive experience in supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs. We have been at the forefront of stimulating SMEs through initiatives like the 'Small and Medium Enterprises Excellence Award' project since 2012, and we have forged partnerships with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority to further strengthen this sector."

In parallel, Omantel Innovation Labs are actively accelerating emerging technology companies and offering specialized programs in the field of information technology and communications solutions. These programs encompass a wide array of services and facilities. Omantel also extends innovative services and solutions to SMEs, including unlimited internet and calls packages with discounts of up to 50% for selected packages. Additionally, the company provides information and communications technology solutions, such as the Nama package and the GoBiz roaming package.

Omantel recently announced that it awarded more than OMR 3 million worth contracts to SMEs during the second quarter of this year, benefiting 17 SMEs. This demonstrates the company's commitment to enhancing collaboration and synergy between the SME Development Authority and Omantel.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing the latest solutions to various consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its subscribers and strives to always exceed their expectations. Omantel works towards contributing to the achievement of Oman Vision 2040 objectives by investing in emerging technologies and providing cutting-edge solutions in modern technology, information and communications technology, such as cloud solutions, ICT solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

