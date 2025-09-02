Muscat – The Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) Awards 2026, a prestigious initiative co-organized by Oman Environmental Services Holding Company – be’ah and CONNECT, is set to return for its fifth edition to honour organisations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. The highly anticipated ceremony will take place on 17 May 2026 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) as part of Oman Sustainability Week.

The OSW Awards will once again leverage the Oman Sustainability Index (OSI) to assess organisations’ performance across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Developed in alignment with the internationally recognised Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and in collaboration with the Centre for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE), Chicago, the OSI provides a robust framework to measure sustainability impact while fostering transparency, integrity, and alignment with both national and global sustainability agendas.

Over the past four editions, the OSW Awards have grown significantly – from 12 participants in 2022 to 29 in 2025. The Awards have empowered organisations of all sizes, from large corporations to small businesses, government bodies, and academic institutions, to benchmark their sustainability performance and enhance ESG best practices.

Mohab Ali Al Hinai. PhD, Vice President – Sustainability and Circular Economy at be’ah, commented: "The Oman Sustainability Week Awards serve as a national platform to celebrate organisations that turn sustainability commitments into tangible results. By recognising leaders in ESG and eco-mobility, the Awards inspire others to raise their ambitions and drive collective progress towards Oman’s Net Zero 2050 target. At be’ah, we see these Awards as a catalyst for innovation, accountability, and collaboration in building a truly sustainable future for the Sultanate."

Ashley Roberts, Managing Director at CONNECT stated, "The OSW Awards plays a pivotal role in driving responsible growth and development, inspiring organisations to embrace innovation and sustainable practices that create lasting impact. In the last four years, the number of organisations participating in the awards has grown by 260%; a strong reflection of Oman’s commitment to building a resilient, future-ready economy and society.”

Hosting an audience of senior dignitaries and prominent officials from across sectors, the OSW Awards 2026 will once again welcome esteemed guests, including His Excellency Salim bin Nasser bin Said Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, and His Excellency Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, alongside several Undersecretaries and distinguished C-suite industry leaders.

The OSW Awards 2026 will feature multiple categories, including the flagship ESG Category (with sub-categories including Government, Academia, Small Businesses, and Medium to Large Businesses) as well as the Eco-Mobility Category, dedicated to recognising contributions to the national Net Zero 2050 target. This award, established in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, will highlight organisations pioneering low-carbon mobility solutions and innovations.

Expressions of interest for OSW Awards 2026 ESG category open on 1st September 2025 and close on 20th November 2025. The submission period will run from 10th December 2025 to 12th February 2026, with winners to be announced at the ceremony on 17th May 2026.

The Awards will once again convene a distinguished audience of senior dignitaries, government representatives, and industry leaders, celebrating organisations that set new benchmarks in sustainability and drive the Sultanate’s journey towards a greener and more resilient future.

Express your interest and learn more at: www.omansustainabilityweek.com