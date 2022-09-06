Muscat: – Oman Shell awarded the best Shell NXplorers projects from schools across the 11 governorates of the Sultanate of Oman at the Crowne Plaza Hotel yesterday.

Shell NXplorers, an innovative educational programme that was launched in 2018 in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE), aims to build awareness, provide thinking tools and creative and complex problem-solving skills to students in Omani schools across the country.

In 2021, the programme saw the participation of over 500 students and 66 teachers from 22 schools across the Sultanate of Oman.

As part of the award ceremony, Oman Shell awarded the best NXplorers projects and the teachers who mentored each student team in the presence of the chief guest, H.E. Dr. Bakhit bin Ahmed Al Mahri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation for Higher Education, and VIP guest, H.E. Dr. Abdullah Ambosaidi, Undersecretary of Education, Ministry of Education.

Commenting on the impact Shell NXplorers has had on Oman’s youth, Malak Al Shaibani, General Manager - Corporate Relations and In-Country Value at Oman Shell stated, “Since its launch in 2018, the Shell NXplorers programme has benefitted more than 1964 students with complex thinking tools that drive innovation, and equipped over 190 teachers with key skills to mentor and nurture Omani youth in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Shell is committed to supporting the Sultanate of Oman through sustainable social investment programmes like Shell NXplorers, and seeks to inspire Omani youth by instilling an innovative mindset and a strong interest in STEM related fields of study at an early age.”

Speaking about the uniqueness of the Shell NXplorers educational programme, Mahra Al Shuaili, a Science Lab Technician at Safiyah bint Al Khattab School who received training and took part in the programme said, “The Shell NXplorers programme is divided into three stages and combines systems thinking, scenario planning and theory of change methodologies. The stages include exploring, creating and finally effecting change. The tools employed at each of these three stages helps students to examine issues in context and uncover hidden patterns to solve real-world issues. This approach in itself is unique in creating sustainable change.”

“Nurturing the leaders of tomorrow is an absolute honour. As a teacher, I wanted to go beyond the classroom and help my students achieve and learn through a more practical and hands-on approach. The Shell NXplorers programme has provided me with the skills required to guide Oman’s young minds in developing an innovative mindset that’ll help us bring out the best in our future leaders”, Mahra Al Shuaili added.

Commenting on how the Shell NXplorers educational programme benefitted them, Khulood Al Muharami, a student from Um Al Fadhil School said, “The Shell NXplorers educational programme has helped me develop a wide range of skills and has enabled me to think and approach problem solving differently. Through this innovative training programme, I have been introduced to complex and creative thinking skills, and have been equipped with the tools required to apply them in order to create positive change in my community.”

Initiatives like the NXplorers programme are also an essential part of Oman Shell’s commitment towards supporting the Sultanate’s energy transition and national economic diversification goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040. Shell NXplorers uniquely contributes to the implementation of this national plan, as it creates relevant and purposeful ways to give young people the tools they need to shape and create positive change.

-Ends-

About Oman Shell

Shell has been a partner in Oman’s development and progress over the last several decades. We have been providing pioneering technologies and expertise in the energy industry and creating value for the community. Shell is active in Oman across the oil and gas industry and is involved in joint venture and independent activities ranging from research and development, exploration and production to trading, retail and new energies. Shell also implements an extensive social investment programme that contributes to the sustainable development of the country. Shell holds interests in Petroleum Development Oman (34%), Oman LNG (30%) and Shell Oman Marketing Company (49%). Together they represent a substantial part of Oman’s economic growth.

Enquiries

Salima Al Masrouri

Media Relation Advisor, MENA.

External Communications Advisor, Oman Shell.

Shell Development Oman LLC

Email: S.Al-Masroori@shell.com

Middle East and North Africa Media Relations: DUB-CNF-MENA-Media-Relations@shell.com

Cautionary note

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement, “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations”, respectively. “Joint ventures” and “joint operations” are collectively referred to as “joint arrangements”. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”, “ambition”, ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘goals’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, “milestones”, ‘‘objectives’’, ‘‘outlook’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘probably’’, ‘‘project’’, ‘‘risks’’, “schedule”, ‘‘seek’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘target’’, ‘‘will’’ and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement, September 7, 2022. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

Shell’s net carbon footprint

Also, in this announcement we may refer to Shell’s “Net Carbon Footprint” or “Net Carbon Intensity”, which include Shell’s carbon emissions from the production of our energy products, our suppliers’ carbon emissions in supplying energy for that production and our customers’ carbon emissions associated with their use of the energy products we sell. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the term Shell’s “Net Carbon Footprint” or “Net Carbon Intensity” are for convenience only and not intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell’s net-Zero Emissions Target

Shell’s operating plan, outlook and budgets are forecasted for a ten-year period and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next ten years. Accordingly, they reflect our Scope 1, Scope 2 and Net Carbon Footprint (NCF) targets over the next ten years. However, Shell’s operating plans cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target and 2035 NCF target, as these targets are currently outside our planning period. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell’s operating plans to reflect this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

Forward Looking Non-GAAP measures

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as [cash capital expenditure] and [divestments]. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking Non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those Non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside the control of Shell, such as oil and gas prices, interest rates and exchange rates. Moreover, estimating such GAAP measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future periods which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in Shell plc’s consolidated financial statements.

The contents of websites referred to in this announcement do not form part of this announcement.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.