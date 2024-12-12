Muscat, Oman

The Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) commenced its Annual Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality (HSEQ) Week from December 8 to December 12, 2024. The five-day event highlighted OOMCO's dedication to promoting a culture of health and safety by involving employees, stakeholders, and the wider community through significant initiatives, awareness workshops, and strategic partnerships.

The week began with a distinguished Kick-Off Ceremony, presided over by Brigadier General Engineer Ali bin Saif Al Maqbali, Chief of the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA), and included the HSEQ Contractor Forum, attended by notable stakeholders, such as representatives from the Ministry of Labor, Oman Energy Association (OPAL), and Civil Defense. This event facilitated the sharing of ideas, showcased best practices, and encouraged collaboration in health and safety management.

During HSEQ Week, OOMCO's leadership team will visit important partners to align health and safety objectives, collect vital feedback, and enhance partnerships.

OOMCO employees participated in an array of activities designed to enhance awareness and encourage healthy habits. These included a Daily Safety Quiz, blood donation drives, medical checkups, and awareness sessions on critical topics such as breast cancer, and diabetes prevention. One of the standout initiatives was the session titled "No to Amputation for Diabetic Foot Patients," which addressed the importance of early intervention and preventive care for diabetic patients.

Reinforcing its commitment to the community, OOMCO collaborated with leading organizations such as the Blood Bank, Oman International Hospital, and the Cancer Association to extend the impact of its health and safety efforts beyond the workplace. These partnerships exemplify OOMCO’s dedication to promoting well-being across all sectors of society.

In reference to the importance of HSEQ Week, Tarik Mohammed Al Junaidi, CEO of OOMCO, remarked: “Our Annual Health and Safety Week exemplifies our unwavering dedication to safeguarding the health and welfare of our employees, partners, and the community.” We strive to exemplify health and safety as essential elements of our operations through such programs, while cultivating a culture that emphasizes the well-being of all those we serve.

OOMCO’s Annual HSEQ Week underscores the company’s leadership in health and safety, demonstrating its comprehensive commitment to workplace and community welfare. These initiatives correspond with OOMCO’s overarching objective to establish new standards in operational excellence and community involvement.

Oman Oil Marketing Company, a pioneer in fuel marketing, has been at the forefront of industry innovation for over two decades. Its modern service stations, strategic partnerships, and high-quality petroleum products cater to the evolving needs of customers across Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and United Republic of Tanzania.

About Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO)

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) is a trusted leader in energy solutions, delivering innovative and customer-focused services across Oman and the GCC. Since its establishment in 2003, OOMCO has built an extensive network of service stations, convenience stores, and specialized offerings, providing high-quality fuels, lubricants, and retail experiences tailored to diverse needs. With a strong commitment to Oman Vision 2040, OOMCO supports initiatives that promote sustainability, health, and safety, ensuring positive impacts for communities and the nation.