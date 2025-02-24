Muscat, Oman – Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has signed agreements with nine Omani Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), awarding contracts worth OMR 1.45 million across multiple sectors, including logistics, technology, infrastructure, and retail. The agreements, with durations ranging from one to five years, reaffirm OOMCO’s commitment to supporting local businesses, enhancing In-Country Value (ICV), and contributing to Oman Vision 2040.

The signing ceremony took place at OOMCO’s headquarters on February 18, 2025, bringing together representatives from the awarded SMEs. These agreements provide sustainable growth opportunities for local enterprises, enabling them to expand their expertise and enhance their competitiveness in the market.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarik Mohammed Al Junaidi, CEO of Oman Oil Marketing Company, stated:

"Our partnership with Omani SMEs underscores our dedication to fostering local talent and strengthening the national economy. By awarding contracts across diverse industries, we are not only creating business opportunities but also driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth in line with Oman Vision 2040."

The awarded contracts cover a wide range of industries and services, supporting business development across retail, technology, engineering, and facility management. In the retail and customer service sector, the agreements include maintenance services for Ahlain shops and the introduction of a Pick-Up and Drop-Off (PUDO) logistics service, enhancing convenience for customers. Digital transformation initiatives include the integration of a QR-based ordering platform at Café Amazon and the implementation of Know Your Customer (KYC) verification within the OOMCO Mobile App, further strengthening the company’s digital capabilities.

In the engineering and infrastructure sector, the contracts cover the installation of above-ground steel tanks as well as fire engine troubleshooting and maintenance, ensuring the highest standards of safety and operational excellence. Facility management and maintenance agreements include essential upkeep for OOMCO’s headquarters and the supply of receipt paper rolls for service stations across the network.

This initiative not only strengthens the role of local businesses in Oman’s economy but also supports job creation and long-term SME development. By integrating digital transformation, customer convenience, and operational efficiency into its projects, OOMCO continues to set new benchmarks for corporate responsibility and economic impact.

As a key player in Oman’s fuel marketing sector, OOMCO remains committed to fostering sustainable business partnerships that drive local enterprise growth while ensuring the highest standards of service and innovation.

