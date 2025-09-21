Muscat: Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s premier provider of integrated cloud, cybersecurity, local hosting, and AI services, has announced a significant leap in Oman’s digital infrastructure by adding the cutting-edge NVIDIA H200 GPUs to its existing AI infrastructure including NVIDIA A10, A40, and A100 stack. The new platform cements ODP’s leadership in enabling world-class AI solutions in the region. Beyond enhancing computational performance, this addition reflects a broader commitment to purpose-driven innovation—aligning advanced technologies with national priorities, strengthening Oman’s digital resilience, and opening new frontiers for transformation across various sectors.

Commenting on the initiative, Eng. Maqbool Al-Wahibi, CEO of ODP, stated, “At Oman Data Park, we view innovation as a catalyst for national development. Our focus extends well beyond infrastructure; we aim to build the foundations of a future-ready Oman by cultivating digital ecosystems that empower industries, elevate public services, and equip emerging talent to lead in a data-driven age. Partnering with leading technology providers deepens our contribution to Oman’s broader transformation agenda, ensuring that the capabilities we adopt translate into meaningful outcomes for people, institutions, and the economy to align with Oman Vision 2040.”

Optimized for AI models training and inferencing, the H200 excels in tasks such as natural language processing, deep learning, and high-performance computing (HPC). Its deployment represents the first of its kind in Oman and is a critical enabler of the country’s AI initiatives, ensuring top-tier performance and data security.

This milestone reaffirms ODP’s commitment to advancing Oman’s digital priorities—promoting AI adoption, safeguarding data sovereignty, and reinforcing technological self-reliance. As the nation’s digital ecosystem evolves, ODP remains focused on delivering tangible outcomes by equipping government, businesses, and academia with the infrastructure required to innovate and lead in an AI-powered future.