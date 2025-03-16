Muscat: Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s premier provider of managed cybersecurity and cloud solutions, announced the signing of three strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) at an exclusive Suhoor event. The agreements, signed with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Oman National Energy Investment Company (ONIEC), and NTG, mark a significant step toward advancing Oman’s digital transformation across the banking, energy, and cloud services sectors.

Commenting on these landmark agreements, Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of ODP, stated, “These partnerships reflect ODP’s unwavering commitment to empowering organizations with secure, scalable, and cutting-edge cloud solutions. Whether in banking, energy, or enterprise technology, our mission is to equip businesses with the digital infrastructure they need to operate seamlessly and innovate confidently. By continuously investing in next-generation technologies and fostering strategic alliances, ODP is shaping a more resilient, efficient, and technology-driven future for Oman.”

As part of its commitment to ensuring business continuity in the financial sector, ODP has signed an MOU with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to establish a state-of-the-art Disaster Recovery (DR) site at ODP’s highly secure Tier 3 data center. This partnership ensures that FAB’s critical data and systems remain protected against potential disruptions, reinforcing the bank’s ability to maintain seamless operations under all circumstances. Beyond the DR site, ODP is also developing a comprehensive Business Continuity Plan (BCP) Centre for FAB, allowing the bank to quickly transition its operations in case of an unexpected crisis. This initiative strengthens operational resilience, enabling FAB to maintain service uptime and regulatory compliance while ensuring uninterrupted financial services for its customers.

In line with Oman’s national sustainability goals, ODP has entered a strategic collaboration with Oman National Engineering and Investment Company (ONEIC) to host a smart metering solution on its advanced cloud platform. This national-level project aims to revolutionize energy consumption monitoring across Oman by enabling real-time remote management of energy usage. By leveraging ODP’s secure and scalable cloud technology, ONEIC will gain advanced capabilities in energy monitoring and data analytics, driving enhanced efficiency and sustainability in power consumption. This initiative marks a significant step in modernizing Oman’s energy infrastructure and supports the country’s vision for a smarter, greener future.

Further strengthening its role as a digital enabler, ODP has signed an MOU with NTG to formalize a Reseller Agreement for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) products. Through this partnership, NTG will serve as a front for ODP, offering OCI solutions directly to businesses across Oman. By expanding access to world-class cloud computing services, this collaboration will accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation across various industries, empowering organizations with cutting-edge cloud capabilities. The initiative aligns with Oman’s broader efforts to enhance digital infrastructure and boost business agility in an increasingly tech-driven economy.

With these strategic MOUs, Oman Data Park continues to reinforce its position as a key driver of digital transformation in the Sultanate. By delivering resilient, scalable, and secure solutions across banking, energy, and enterprise cloud services, ODP is paving the way for a more connected and innovative Oman. As the country moves toward a future powered by advanced digital solutions, ODP remains committed to supporting businesses with future-ready technology, strategic partnerships, and best-in-class cybersecurity measures, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth for Oman’s digital economy.