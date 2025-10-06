Oman Computer Services LLC (OCS Infotech), Digitization and IT division of The Zubair Corporation today announced that it has been named an Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) within Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. This designation demonstrates OCS Infotech’s ability to expertly deploy, operate, and maintain end-to-end security solutions helping organizations achieve digital acceleration.

“OCS Infotech is the first Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) in Oman. This recognition highlights OCS Infotech’s advanced delivery capabilities, certified expertise, and commitment to accelerating secure digital transformation across the region. As an EPSP partner, OCS Infotech joins an elite group of global partners trusted to deliver Fortinet solutions with precision, agility, and customer-first excellence."



As an Engage Preferred Services Partner, OCS Infotech receives access to specialized training and direct assistance from Fortinet experts to build new skills in providing advanced security support or services for their customers, including those with rapidly evolving and expanding hybrid network infrastructures. OCS Infotech can also collaborate directly with Fortinet Professional Support experts on implementations to leverage Fortinet best-practices, resulting in increased expertise and visibility while developing a more robust services portfolio.



A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The program is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique with Fortinet’s expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers’ entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.



In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable, and rewarding relationships to differentiate themselves from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customizable programs, and accelerate partner growth.



OCS Infotech is a trusted IT solutions provider based in Muscat, Oman, with nearly four decades of industry experience. ISO 27001:2022 certified, the company blends cutting-edge technology with a strong client-first approach. Through strategic partnerships with global tech leaders, OCS Infotech delivers scalable solutions across cybersecurity, networking, infrastructure, managed services, and emerging technologies. Its expert teams support organizations of all sizes, from planning and consulting to full-scale implementation, support and management.