This week, Oman Cables Industry (OCI) welcomed on board twenty female Omani students for the SHE STEMS social development program that aims to prepare more Omani women for the nation’s Manufacturing and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) sectors.

The start of the program follows Oman Cables Industry’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and the Ministry of Labour (MOL) in early August to develop and implement the SHE STEMS initiative.

In line with Oman’s Vision 2040 strategic objectives, SHE STEMS will create more opportunities for Omani women to enter careers in the industrial sector, and contribute to building a productive and diversified economy, founded on innovation, inte-gration of roles, and equal opportunities.

The twenty female Omani students were selected from a list of over three hundred candidates. As of this week, they have begun a six-month-long “Machine Operations” course that will emphasize hands-on skills development and practical on-the-job training in machine operations, with a focus on the manufacturing sector. The training will be supervised by highly proficient and qualified instructors.

The Machine Operations course forms the first out of three SHE STEMS programs scheduled for deployment, all of which will be officially certified by MOHERI. On completion of the training, each graduate will receive a SHE STEMS certificate recognized by the Ministry.

“We are delighted to be a part of this first-of-its-kind initiative in Oman. The program will prepare more Omani women for the nation’s critically important manufacturing sector and empower them to take great strides towards achieving their career goals.”

“Oman Cables is proud to support local women and local communities in Oman. Through this initiative we hope to be able to change these 20 women’ lives for the better” said OCI’s Chief Executive Officer, Cinzia Farisè. “The SHE STEMS Project is a long-term project and forms part of our Sustainability Plan, in line with our global social ambition. Similar initiatives will be developed in some other Countries of the world, but we are very proud to be the first and to start in Oman and for Oman. The local initiative received the endorsement of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI) and the Ministry of Labour (MoL), that we thank for their continuous support”.

As part of the Prysmian Group, OCI launched SHE STEMS initiative as a joint amalgamation with Prysmian’s sustainability development strategy and goals, and within the framework of the Prysmian Social Ambition 2030 objectives of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, Digital Inclusion, Community Empowerment, and Employee Engagement and Upskilling.

ABOUT OMAN CABLES INDUSTRY (SAOG)

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG), a public joint stock company listed on Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), is a leading cable manufacturer based in the Sultanate of Oman that develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of electrical products, which include medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors and building wires. In addition, Oman Cables Industry provides cables with unique specifications – for various applications and environmental conditions, or as per customer requirements. Part of the Prysmian Group - A truly global worldwide group leader in the cable industry - Oman Cables Industry ranks within the Top Global Wire and Cable Producers. Originally established in 1984, Oman Cables Industry now has offices located in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and KSA. The company also enjoys an extensive network of distributors and agents throughout the Middle East, Africa, Turkey & India (MEAT) region.

