Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) is set to contribute to the Sultanate’s workforce by introducing a new internship program Ruwad Al Arabi (Leaders of Tomorrow). In line with the aims outlined in the Sultanate’s Vision 2040, the program aims to foster economic competitiveness and stimulate growth.

The one-year internship targets university and college graduates and is designed to provide its participants with meaningful work experience and the skills required to bolster employment prospects within, or outside, the sector. Applicants who display enthusiasm, a strong work ethic and a willingness to learn will be considered for the program. The ultimate goal is to improve the employability of young Omani nationals while growing the Omani workforce.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of OAB, said: “With the announcement of Ruwad Al Arabi, we are sending a strong message to the Omani workforce of tomorrow that we support their ambitions and want to continue giving back to our community, while matching the Sultanate’s economic objectives.”

He added, “The youth of the nation, who are our leaders of tomorrow, have an excellent opportunity to kick-start their careers and upskill themselves thanks to the initiative, which will not only strengthen the banking sector, but also the workforce as a whole, as we move toward to fulfilling the goals set by Vision 2040.”

Participants will be introduced to staff, systems and values of OAB and will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in various banking departments, such as customer experience and customer service, digital banking, fintech, marketing and finance. They will also receive training and mentorship from experienced banking professionals. OAB plans to initially onboard 50 interns in several phases a number inspired by the bank’s 50th anniversary, which is being celebrated this year, with plans for Ruwad Al Arabi to be developed into an ongoing initiative.

Applications are now open, and interested participants can apply by visiting Oman Arab Bank’s website or LinkedIn page.

