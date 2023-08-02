MoU will allow Jindal to export its steel products from Sohar Port to customers in the UAE

Oman and Etihad Rail company continues to cultivate international efforts aimed at providing sustainable transportation and logistics solutions.

An anticipated annual capacity of up to 4 million tonnes of Jindal’s materials and products to be transported via the Oman-UAE Rail Network

The landmark partnership is set to optimize Jindal’s logistics operations and support its growth in the region.

Oman-UAE Rail Network is drawing alliances with major regional and global industrial players even prior to its full implementation.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Oman and Etihad Rail Company (OERC), the developer and operator of the UAE-Oman Rail Network signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel (Jindal), a leading integrated steel producer in the GCC, to establish a sustainable end-to-end transport logistics solution between Jindal’s steel complex at Sohar Port and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), via the UAE-Oman Rail Network.

As part of OERC’s commitment to providing efficient and cost-effective logistics solutions for major global players across different sectors, the MoU will allow Jindal to annually transport up to 4 million tons of raw materials and finished products from its steel complex at Sohar Port to the UAE’s thriving markets. Under the terms of the agreement, OERC will leverage its state-of-the-art rail network to support Jindal in optimizing operational integration through facilitated loading and unloading processes while guaranteeing rolling stock and facilities’ requirements of iron ore and steel.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohammed bin Zahran Al Mahrouqi, Deputy CEO of OERC, said: “Our partnership with Jindal Shadeed Group reinforces Oman and Etihad Rail Company’s commitment to improving logistics services to meet the future needs and expectations of our customers by providing comprehensive solutions and stimulating the growth of various industrial sectors within Oman and the UAE. Furthermore, the MoU will enable Jindal to enhance its supply chain efficiency, benefiting from the UAE-Oman Rail Network’s fast, cost-effective, and sustainable services.”

For his part, Harsha Shetty, CEO of Jindal, said: “This is an important milestone for our company as we look forward to further expanding the reach of our high-quality, industry-leading products in the region and beyond. Our ability to seamlessly transport nearly 4 million tons of raw material will greatly help us in our operations, supporting our ambition to reduce our carbon footprint.”

“We are very proud of our partnership with this national strategic project that will bring enormous economic and social returns to both the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE, whilst also emphasizing the region's competitive advantage as a logistics hub,” he added.

Through this collaboration, Jindal will not only streamline its transportation and logistics operations, but also further advance its sustainability objectives and strengthen its green value chain. OERC will ensure an environmentally friendly transportation and logistics solution through the Oman-UAE Rail Network, and thus, contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions in Oman and the UAE, in line with their national goals of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

OERC has recently entered several commercial and investment partnerships with major international players in various industrial sectors to provide innovative logistics solutions and facilities, opening new corridors for economic cooperation, and unlocking promising opportunities for sustainable economic growth in Oman, the UAE, and the wider region.

About Jindal Shadeed Group:

Jindal Shadeed is one of the largest integrated steel mills in the region, with an ever-increasing contribution to Oman’s GDP. In 2021-2022, this contribution reached 1.2%, fueled by a series of strategic acquisitions, successful commissioning of projects, and well-planned expansions that have been meticulously undertaken since 2010. So far, Jindal Shadeed has invested over USD 1.2 billion on its direct reduced iron projects, steel smelting units and rolling units.

About Oman and Etihad Rail Company:

Oman and Etihad Rail Company was established in September 2022, as a joint venture, equally owned by Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Railway Network, and Oman Rail, Sultanate’s national developer and operator of railway network, with the goal of designing, building, and operating a railway network that links Sohar Port to the UAE National Rail Network, with a total project investment of 3 billion dollars.

The company will lay the groundwork and workplan for the execution of the project, including its financial mechanisms and schedule, and thus overseeing the design, implementation, and operation of the railway network, which connects Sohar and Abu Dhabi, in line with the standards of the two countries.

