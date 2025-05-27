Dubai, UAE: Climate-Tech leader Olive Gaea and award-winning sustainability communications agency Blue Gecko Consulting have announced a strategic partnership to help businesses across the GCC and beyond achieve sustainability goals and communicate their progress with purpose and clarity.

The partnership combines Olive Gaea’s powerful technology and climate strategy expertise with Blue Gecko’s deep communications know-how—offering companies an end-to-end solution to manage ESG performance, measure, reduce, and abate emissions, while engaging stakeholders through compelling sustainability storytelling.

A Full-Service Solution for Real Climate Impact

At the core of the collaboration is Zero, Olive Gaea’s AI-powered SaaS platform designed to simplify carbon accounting and ESG reporting. Zero automates emissions data collection across all three scopes, analyzes data to provide AI-generated Net Zero pathways, and offers carbon offsetting options and ESG disclosures aligned with international standards.

Meanwhile, Blue Gecko brings over a decade of experience working with clients in the GCC to translate complex ESG strategies into narratives that resonate. Ranked among the Top 10 Sustainability Communications Consulting Companies in the GCC, Blue Gecko specializes in humanizing ESG data by telling the stories of people and communities positively impacted and embedding sustainability narratives across all communication channels for consistency.

“Together, we offer a complete package – from strategy to storytelling,” said Vivek Tripathi, Co-Founder and CEO of Olive Gaea. “Zero by Olive Gaea is designed to make decarbonization and ESG leadership effortless and achievable. Businesses don’t just need to act on climate—they need to show how and why it matters. That’s where Blue Gecko’s storytelling expertise is invaluable.”

“Innovative companies like Olive Gaea are pivotal in helping companies define and refine their sustainability objectives and set clear roadmaps toward ambitious targets. But they need us to complete the circle. We work alongside them to understand a company’s sustainability goals and intended impact—allowing us to shape a meaningful narrative that extends from internal communications all the way through to stakeholder communications,” added Michelle Ponto, Founder and Managing Director, Blue Gecko Consulting.

A Timely Solution for a Changing Regulatory Landscape

This partnership comes at a pivotal time. With the introduction of UAE’s Federal Decree-Law No. 11/2024, effective May 30, 2025, and the Cabinet Resolution 67/2024 which comes into effect in Jan 2026, companies will face greater responsibility and opportunity to contribute to the country’s Net Zero 2050 goals. The new mandates aim to drive effective emissions management nationwide, bolster the UAE’s contribution to global climate goals, and spur innovation and research to elevate the private sector’s role in advancing sustainability.

Olive Gaea and Blue Gecko are uniquely positioned to support companies navigating this shift—by providing both the tools to act and the communications strategies to showcase impact.