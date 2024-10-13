Dubai: OKX, a global onchain technology company, successfully announced it is operationally live and licensed in the UAE at an event at the Museum of the Future on the evening of 10th October. With the announcement, the firm is now the first global crypto company in UAE to offer AED banking rails for its retail and institutional customers.

The event featured Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Men's First Team Manager, as a special guest, highlighting the ongoing partnership between OKX and the football club. During the event, Guardiola shared his thoughts on the collaboration and the significance of technology in sports:

"I'm very proud to be here in Dubai with Manchester City's Official Sleeve Partner OKX as part of their celebrations and announcement that they will enter the market. OKX has been a major partner of the club for the last three years and we share a commitment to innovation, adaptability, and success. Technology is a huge part of performance on the pitch and further advancements in this space to enhance fan experiences and activity is exciting. It's been a fantastic event to be part of this evening and I thank OKX for inviting me."

In addition to Manchester City men's first team manager Pep Guardiola , the event also featured OKX CEO Star Xu, OKX CMO Haider Rafique, Founder and Managing Partner of Skybridge Capital Anthony Scaramucci, Polygon Co-founder Sandeep Nailwal and Co-creator of Stacks Muneeb Ali, as guest speakers and panelists.

OKX MENA General Manager Rifad Mahasneh said: "We're thrilled to be the first global crypto exchange to launch with a full operating license for retail and institutional clients in the UAE. We've brought leaders and visionaries from diverse backgrounds to tonight's event to discuss the bright future of this space in the country and region and its impact on business sectors. We're deeply committed to growing locally and our product development reflects this commitment. Tonight's celebration is just the beginning of a long-term journey."

UAE residents who complete the required onboarding steps on the OKX App and website can now access a range of services, including spot trading, convert, express buy & sell, and on-chain earning products. Additionally, qualified* and institutional** investors who meet specific criteria will have access to derivatives trading

Virtual asset investors in the UAE can now deposit and withdraw AED directly to and from the OKX platform via local bank accounts. OKX offers the widest selection of cryptocurrencies and trading pairs in the UAE, with over 280 cryptocurrencies and 480 trading pairs, including BTC/AED, ETH/AED, and USDT/AED.

UAE residents can visit the OKX website or download the OKX app via the App Store or Google Play and complete the verification process in order to start trading.

To celebrate the launch, OKX announced a new reward of up to 100 AED for new customers to try the new app. More tokens will be listed for UAE customers in the near future, and customers are invited to check here for the latest list of tokens offered. Arabic language customer support is offered on the OKX website and app.