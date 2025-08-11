The expansion has been carried out in partnership with the Ghassan Aboud Group, one of the most prominent business groups in the region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OK Mobility, the global mobility platform, is scaling up its presence in the United Arab Emirates through a major retail and service expansion across key urban and airport locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The move is part of a long-term strategic partnership with Transit Auto Rental, a subsidiary of Ghassan Aboud Group, which with a track record of over 30 years in the UAE and diversified conglomerate with deep roots in automotive, logistics, hospitality, and digital commerce sectors.

OK Mobility now operates from several high-footfall locations, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, and Sports City in Dubai, as well as the Grandiose hypermarket in Abu Dhabi’s Corniche area. The company also provides personalized Meet & Greet services at Dubai International Airport, which was the busiest airport in 2024 with over 92 million passengers, and Abu Dhabi International Airport saw record-breaking growth with 29 million passengers.

The expansion comes at a time when the UAE is experiencing a sharp increase in inbound and domestic travel. According to official figures, Dubai welcomed over 19 million tourists in 2024, while Abu Dhabi drew more than 5 million visitors. These surging numbers reflect growing demand for modern, flexible, and customer-centric mobility solutions, not just from tourists but also from residents and business travelers looking for convenience and variety in how they get around.

Maher Aboud, CEO of Ghassan Aboud Group, assured that "This partnership represents a natural synergy between Transit Auto Rental's key capabilities and growth ambition with OK Mobility's aspirations as part of its marketing strategy in the Middle East. We both share the same approach: listening to the market, providing innovative solutions that generate value, and driving long-term sustained growth.”

For his part, Othman Ktiri, CEO of OK Mobility, has described this agreement as "the perfect collaboration to enter such a demanding and dynamic market." An alliance that, he assures, "demonstrates the strength, quality and international recognition that the OK Mobility brand already has worldwide and represents a key step forward in our company's roadmap towards global leadership." Additionally, he wanted to highlight that “United Arab Emirates is establishing itself as a strategic development and progress hub. A vision that fully aligns with our goal of boosting the mobility of the future with the highest standards of excellence.”

In the words of Husam Abuamer, General Manager of Transit Auto Rental: "We are delighted about the new horizons that are opening up thanks to this partnership. Our clients benefit from the extensive experience of both companies and a whole range of new and innovative mobility solutions which are already at their disposal.”

Looking ahead, both OK Mobility and Transit Auto Rental plan to continue expanding their footprint in the region, with new services and innovations in the pipeline aimed at enhancing the overall user experience and contributing to the UAE’s broader smart mobility goals.

About OK Mobility

OK Mobility is the global mobility platform with the highest growth and projection in the world. It offers effective, personalised, sustainable, real-time solutions through rental, subscription, renting, and purchasing. To this end and to respond to all users' mobility demands, the company has more than 70 OK Stores located in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Malta, the United Arab Emirates, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, the United States, Morocco, Albania, France, Turkey, Tunisia, Senegal, and Gambia.

In addition to its global geographic presence, it provides a global mobility offering, enabling users to choose from a wide range of vehicles, from cars and motorbikes to industrial vehicles, camper vans, vehicles adapted for people with reduced mobility, and yachts.

Today, more than 850 people, of more than 50 different nationalities, are part of OK Mobility's workforce. More information on okmobility.comokmobility.com

About Auto Transit Rental

Transit Auto, a subsidiary of Ghassan Aboud Group (GAG), holds the exclusive franchise of OK Mobility, delivering comprehensive automotive mobility solutions tailored to a wide spectrum of clients. With access to OK Mobility’s innovative international standards and Transit Auto’s operational excellence, the company provides cutting-edge vehicle rental, leasing, and mobility services for individuals, businesses, and institutional partners. Committed to reliability, transparency, and customer-centricity, Transit Auto leverages the robust resources and international reach of GAG and OK Mobility to offer seamless, modern mobility experiences across the Middle East and beyond, positioning itself as a trusted partner in the evolving transportation landscape.

For more information or requests for interviews:

Cristina Juan, Head of Communication

comunicacion@okmobility.com