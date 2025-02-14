NEWARK, Calif. & ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ohmium International, a leading provider of green hydrogen solutions, today announced the opening of a Rapid Response Service Center in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This local operations hub will perform maintenance and refurbishment for customers in the UAE. The center is part of a series of strategic investments designed to support the company’s current and growing client base.

Ohmium’s investment in localized service, combined with its hyper-modular electrolyzer design, helps facilitate faster repairs, higher availability and more operational efficiency. Ohmium cutting-edge PEM electrolyzers are designed with rack-in, rack-out functionality. This enables the removal of individual bundles within the stack, allowing for targeted repairs without disrupting the entire system. In other electrolyzer designs, a single cell failure in the stack necessitates removing the entire stack, a time-consuming process that can create significant production downtime. With the Rapid Response Service Center in place, a removed bundle can be reworked in hours and returned to a customer production site in Abu Dhabi within 3 days, dramatically reducing total turnaround time by 4 to 5 weeks.

The Rapid Response Service Center also plays a crucial role in reducing repair times and enhances project scalability as well project availability. A local inventory of essential parts not only allows for significantly reduced time-to-repair but also for swift capacity expansion. Being local also greatly reduces logistical bottlenecks, enabling faster project expansion with limited disruptions.

“The success of our customers in the United Arab Emirates is a top priority,” said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium. “By investing in this local center, we provide resources to help them achieve higher production uptime and scale their projects efficiently. The combination of a strong local presence and Ohmium’s hyper-modular design provides our customers with a fast and reliable path to success.”

Ohmium designs, manufactures, and deploys modular, scalable Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. The company’s suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals across various industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Headquartered in the United States with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline exceeding 2 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.

