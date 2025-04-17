Muscat: Oman Data Park (ODP) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Elevatus, a global leader in smart recruitment technology, to modernize and enhance its talent acquisition capabilities.

As part of ODP’s continued efforts to strengthen its internal environment and uphold its commitment to service excellence, this collaboration brings advanced tools that will streamline how we attract, assess, and hire talent. The goal is clear: to build a more agile, skilled, and responsive team that can continue delivering world-class digital solutions to our clients.

Through this new platform, ODP will benefit from:

A modern and fully branded career portal that reflects ODP’s identity and values

Smart, AI-powered tools to help identify and match the right candidates to the right roles

Faster, more transparent hiring processes with video assessments and digital interviews

Secure, locally hosted systems in ODP’s own cloud infrastructure ensuring full compliance with Oman’s data protection standards.

This step is a testament to ODP’s belief that investing in people is key to long-term growth and innovation. By simplifying the hiring process and ensuring the best-fit talent joins our teams, ODP is laying stronger foundations for future success.

“Our clients trust us to deliver reliable and forward-looking digital services. To maintain that trust, we are committed to continuously improving from within. Elevatus brings smart technology to support this vision,” said an ODP spokesperson.

ODP will continue to invest in solutions that enhance both internal operations and customer experiences, as part of its mission to be Oman’s leading trusted digital infrastructure provider.