Ocean Ecostructures’ multi-technology solution, which transforms any marine infrastructure into a true biodiversity hub, will begin implementation in the country during the ﬁrst half of 2026 through collaborations with leading companies in the region

The Spanish company has signed a collaboration agreement with KAUST Beacon Development to develop synergies that will accelerate the incorporation of its technology in the region

Ocean Ecostructures has also begun to establish partnerships with leading companies across various industries, signing its ﬁrst agreement with Zamil Group. The company expects to expand its network to include major national infrastructure leaders such as ports, oil platforms, terminal operators and cruise companies

Ocean Ecostructures’ technological footprint is also present in Belgium on Princess Elisabeth Island, the world’s ﬁrst energy island and the largest marine bioregeneration project implemented in Europe to date

This Spanish solution was selected by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), along with its collaborators the Ministry of Investment (MISA), Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) and Open Startup International (OSTI) to join their prestigious ScaleX program, enabling the company to open its ﬁrst international subsidiary.

In Spain, Ocean Ecostructures currently works with more than 40 marine infrastructures, with over 400 biomimetic micro-reefs installed and another 500 in progress. Its technology has already generated more than 4.3 tonnes of biomass, captured over 1.8 tonnes of CO₂ and increased biodiversity by 40%, with an estimated Natural Capital value exceeding €2M

OCEAN ECOSTRUCTURES has signed a collaboration agreement with KAUST Beacon Development, the applied solutions division of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), to support marine regeneration and coral recovery eﬀorts in Saudi Arabia, supporting national sustainability priorities. The initiative is aligned with Saudi Green Initiative targets to protect 30% of land and sea in the Kingdom by 2030.

Additionally, Ocean Ecostructures has signed an agreement with Zamil Group, one of the region’s most prominent industrial groups and the ﬁrst strategic partner to join the ambitious project designed to contribute to Vision 2030 and position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in marine regeneration.

The project, now underway, anticipates securing new agreements with major national leaders over the coming months. Its goal is to begin installing regeneration units in commercial ports, oil platforms and oﬀshore infrastructures between March and April.

Its globally unique multi-technology solution, the Bio Boosting System® (BBS)—validated by the international scientiﬁc community—makes it possible to renaturalize all kinds of marine infrastructures by aligning growth with sustainability. Its Life Boosting Units® (LBU®), biomimetic micro-reefs that replicate the functioning of natural reefs, multiply local biodiversity sixfold wherever they are installed, making degraded environments genuinely nature-positive.

Through its proprietary platform iOceans®—an advanced reporting and monitoring system using underwater drones (ROVs) and Artiﬁcial Intelligence—the company provides tangible, veriﬁable results on biomass, species, CO₂ ﬁxation and water quality, enabling companies to meet their ESG objectives.

“We oﬀer a unique technological solution capable of regenerating marine life through the renaturalization of infrastructures, aligning growth with sustainability and unlocking ﬁnancial proﬁtability levers for clients through data-driven insights,” explains Ignasi Ferrer, founder and CEO of Ocean Ecostructures. “After successful implementation across numerous Spanish and European infrastructures, we aim to contribute to marine life recovery in the region, supporting Vision 2030. Our goal is to install the ﬁrst micro-reefs before the coral reproduction season begins.”

The Ocean Ecostructures solution was selected by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), along with its collaborators the Ministry of Investment (MISA), Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) and Open Startup International (OSTI) to participate in the prestigious ScaleX program, which has enabled the company to open its ﬁrst international subsidiary.

A groundbreaking technology in global expansion

Before entering Saudi Arabia, Ocean Ecostructures had already expanded beyond Spain, landing in Belgium, where it is present on Princess Elisabeth Island, the world’s ﬁrst energy island. The project is transforming its concrete base into a large regenerative artiﬁcial reef—currently the largest marine bioregeneration project implemented in Europe.

In Spain, more than 40 infrastructures have successfully adopted the company’s multi-technology solution. It is used on the DemoSATH ﬂoating platform by Spanish company Saitec Oﬀshore—one of Europe’s most advanced ﬂoating wind projects—as well as by Repsol and in submarine cabling operated by Red Eléctrica (Redeia).

Several major port authorities have also implemented the technology, including Tarragona, Bilbao, Algeciras, Lekeitio and Las Palmas; along with leading marinas such as Puerto Portals, Port Fòrum, Pendennis Vilanova, Marina Palamós, L’Estartit, Puerto Banús and Port Adriano, among others.

Over €2M in recovered Natural Capital

Since its launch in 2021, the results of Ocean Ecostructures’ technology have been signiﬁcant: more than 4.3 tonnes of biomass generated—doubling the existing baseline—and over 1.8 tonnes of CO₂ captured, ﬁgures expected to double again by 2026.

The company has also recorded a 40% increase in biodiversity, with 363 species recovered, 52% of which are of commercial interest and represent 81% of total biomass, with an estimated Natural Capital value exceeding €2M.

Global recognition as a leading partner in the blue economy

Ocean Ecostructures’ proprietary technology continues to gain international recognition. The company has been included in the Norrsken list as one of the world’s 100 most promising startups; won the “Ocean Winds Innovation Challenge,” promoted by Ocean Winds; was a ﬁnalist at the 2024 edition of the 4YFN Awards as one of the ﬁve best digital startups globally; and was selected alongside 12 other impact startups worldwide to participate in the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center’s 2024 Milestone Makers program.