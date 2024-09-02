Al Ain UAE – After the successful opening of its 5th store in City Centre Mirdif, OC Home, a youthful, homegrown brand known for its blend of affordable and modern home décor, announces the grand opening of its first branch in Al Ain, opposite Jimi Mall.

The new store spans 2,765 square meters spread across three thoughtfully designed floors, offering a wide range of products to the discerning residents of the Garden City. The store’s strategic layout, which includes dedicated sections for accessories and a curated selection of modern furnishings, ensures that every visit is both inspiring and enjoyable.

In celebration of this milestone, OC Home is extending a generous grand opening offer, with discounts ranging from 25% to 75% across a diverse selection of furniture, home décor, kitchenware, bath, and fragrance items. Additionally, customers shopping at the Al Ain store will enjoy an exclusive 10% off the current sale prices for a limited time.

“Al Ain has always been known for its vibrant community and rich cultural heritage. Our decision to open in Al Ain was driven by the amazing response from our store in Abu Dhabi where there are quite a lot of shoppers from Al Ain. We felt the need to make our fashionable, eclectic, and modern furniture more accessible to a broader audience,” comments Hirdesh Methwani - Group Head of Marketing, OC Home.

The brand’s expansion to Al Ain underscores its commitment to serving the UAE’s diverse communities, with a focus on customers aged 25 to 50 who are seeking innovative, solution-oriented home décor options. “We recognize that our target customers here are those who value both aesthetics and practicality, and we’re committed to delivering an exceptional shopping experience that caters to their unique tastes,” adds Methwani.

Visitors and customers will also have the chance to explore OC Home’s latest Summer Collection, featuring the Butterscotch Collection, Maximalism Style, and Warm Minimalism.

Designed by OC Home’s expert interior design and visual merchandising teams, the Al Ain store offers a seamless blend of fashion and function, inspiring customers to create their ideal living spaces.

OC Home Al Ain is open daily, from 10 am to 11 pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 10 am to 12 am, Friday to Sunday.

For more information, please contact the store at 6005 62463.

About OC Home:

Live your style with OC Home, a dynamic homegrown brand known for curating the latest trends in furniture and homeware.

Committed to delivering superior quality and exceptional value, we strive to inspire customers to transform their homes into stylish sanctuaries that reflect their individual tastes and lifestyles. Each piece in our collection strikes a harmonious balance between functional aesthetics and modern designs.

Our diverse collections to young customers who prefers something fun, vibrant, and unique for their home. With convenient store locations in Al Bateen, Dubai Hills Mall, Mega Mall in Sharjah, City Centre Al Zahia Sharjah, we are your go-to destination for modern, eclectic and fashionable home furnishings in the UAE. Beside the recently opened store in City Centre Mirdif, we are now open in Al Ain and soon in Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi.