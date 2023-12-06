Muscat:– Oman Arab Bank (OAB) is touring the nation to engage, interact and connect with existing and new customers. Over the upcoming days, a series of events will be held to build stronger relationships with stakeholders and solidify the bank’s role as a trusted financial partner within the community, while showcasing its wide range of innovative financial solutions.

Kicking off in the historical city of Nizwa, a total of 300 attendees and customers were welcomed by Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank. Financial experts were on hand to provide personalized advice and answer queries. Exclusive promotions, competitive rates and specially crafted packages were also unveiled.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, said: “We are here to deliver a message and to listen. The roadshow is an important part of our commitment to fostering connections and putting customers at the center of everything that we do. It is a platform to not only demonstrate the bank’s strong track-record in providing exceptional banking experiences and partner to many notable projects in the development of Oman over the past five decades, but more importantly, facilitates a two-way exchange leading to a better understanding of customer wants and needs that can unlock greater growth potential for all.”

An interactive family event was also held at Nizwa Grand Mall, where the bank showcased its Child Savings Accounts and other award-winning products and services. Customers were able to conveniently open OAB accounts and apply for cutting-edge banking solutions. The roadshow will move next to Al Sharqiya, followed by visiting subsequent cities across the Sultanate which include, Barka, Sohar, Muscat and Dhofar.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact: