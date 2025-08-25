Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) recently hosted an exclusive partner dinner in Salalah, bringing together distinguished guests, business leaders, and community stakeholders to celebrate collaboration and explore new opportunities for growth in the Dhofar region.

The event was held under the auspices of HH Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar. It underscored OAB’s commitment to fostering strong, long-term partnerships while reinforcing its role as a driver of innovation and economic empowerment across Oman. Held against the picturesque backdrop of Salalah’s Khareef season, the gathering created a unique platform for networking, dialogue, and the sharing of insights on the evolving needs of customers and communities.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Arab Bank, expressed his appreciation for the enduring partnerships that have contributed to OAB’s growth and success. He said, “Salalah holds a special place in our vision for Oman’s future. It is a region full of opportunity and entrepreneurial spirit. Events like these are about more than building business ties but are about building trust and understanding, united henceforth by a shared purpose. Together, we can continue to shape innovative solutions that serve every segment of our society, from individuals and families to businesses large and small.”

Throughout the evening, guests were also introduced to OAB’s latest initiatives, reflecting the Bank’s continuous investment in innovation and customer experience. These include OAB Elite, a bespoke banking segment tailored for high-net-worth clients; Soft POS, a mobile-based payment acceptance solution for small merchants.

“Partnership is the foundation of progress,” added Al Harthi. “By working together, we are able to understand our customers better, adapt to their needs faster, and deliver services that make a real difference in people’s lives. Dhofar is integral to Oman’s development story, and we are committed to being a trusted partner in its continued success.”

The evening concluded with a dinner and networking session, providing attendees the opportunity to strengthen connections and explore new avenues of collaboration.