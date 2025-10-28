Dubai, United Arab Emirates – O Gold, the pioneering Emirati fractional gold and silver ownership app, has been honored with the award for "Best Shariah Compliant Gold Investment App" at the prestigious Global Takaful & Re-Takaful Awards Ceremony 2025. The accolade was accepted by Ahmed Abdeltawab, CEO of O Gold, at the event, which was held in conjunction with the 7th Global Takaful & Re-Takaful Forum 2025, organized by the AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking & Economics (CIBE), at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai, UAE.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates excellence and innovation within the global Islamic financial ecosystem. O Gold's recognition highlights its role in leveraging financial technology to democratize access to precious metal investments while adhering to the highest principles of Islamic finance.

The award recognizes O Gold’s commitment to delivering ethical, transparent, and accessible investment solutions. The platform allows everyday investors to own fractional amounts of gold and silver, starting from as little as AED 1, effectively transforming the gold market from a traditional store of value into a liquid and dynamic investment tool for the digital age. The platform's offerings, including its unique Wakalah Gold Earnings feature, ensure that all profits are asset-backed and interest-free.

"We are profoundly honored to receive this distinguished award from AlHuda CIBE and the 7th Global Takaful & Re-Takaful Forum," said Bandar Alothman, Founder of O Gold. "This recognition validates our efforts to blend advanced technology with the fundamental values of Islamic finance, and we are proud to be providing Shariah-compliant solutions to over half a million users on the O Gold App. O Gold is committed to creating a robust, secure, and ethical platform that promotes financial inclusion and trust through Shariah-compliant precious metal ownership."

O Gold’s integration of gold-backed savings, investment, and ethical leasing opportunities was noted by the forum’s selection committee as a significant contribution to the broader Islamic finance industry. By championing transparency, asset backing, and ethical practices, O Gold sets a new standard for how FinTech can enhance the Takaful and Islamic finance sectors globally.

About O Gold

O Gold is the first Emirati app to make precious metal ownership accessible to everyone, offering secure and seamless transactions in fractional gold and silver starting from just 1 dirham. As a pioneer in the UAE's fintech space, O Gold is redefining the traditional gold investment landscape by prioritizing accessibility, security, and transparency. Having reached over 100,000 users within just a few months of launch, the platform continues to demonstrate strong growth and trust in the market.

The platform has received a Shariah compliance certification from the renowned AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), ensuring all digital assets are fully backed by physical, high-purity precious metals. This guarantees that all transactions adhere to the principles of Islamic law.

Beyond simple buying and selling, O Gold serves as a trusted partner in building financial security. It offers innovative features like Wakalah Gold Earnings, which allows users to generate returns on their gold, with earnings paid in gold to maintain Shariah compliance. With a strong focus on quality and security, all physical precious metals are vaulted and securely delivered with full insurance.

Backed by a dedicated customer service team, O Gold provides a smooth and rewarding experience for its users, consistently upholding the highest standards of quality and security.

For more information, visit www.ogold.app.

