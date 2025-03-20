Abu Dhabi – A team of researchers at the NYU Abu Dhabi Space Exploration Laboratory, led by Dimitra Atri, Ph.D., has developed a novel lunar soil simulant that closely replicates the properties of moon dust. Known as the Emirates Lunar Simulant, it will allow scientists to test instruments for the upcoming Emirates Lunar Mission and the UAE's future astronauts on the Moon.

Because transporting large amounts of Moon soil to Earth is impractical, soil simulants are essential for preparing future lunar explorations. The researchers developed the Emirates Lunar Simulant from anorthosite-rich rocks found in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These rocks closely resemble the mineral and chemical composition of Moon samples, making them ideal for testing. The NYUAD team, which included researcher Vigneshwaran Krishnamoorthi and undergraduate students from NYUAD, is using the simulant to assess instruments for key mission operations, including landings, surface exploration, construction, and resource extraction.

The anorthosite-rich rocks were sourced from the Semail Ophiolite Complex (SOC), an ancient geological formation in the UAE that contains a well-preserved section of Earth's lithosphere, or outer crust. Anorthosite is a type of rock found in both Earth's crust and on the Moon. In their study “Development of Lunar Simulants from Analog Sites in the United Arab Emirates”, the researchers describe how they identified and processed the anorthosite layers within the SOC to create a high-purity moon dust simulant.

Beyond testing instruments, the team also explored the simulant’s potential for lunar agriculture, successfully growing food in it. This experiment demonstrates its possible use in future lunar farming efforts—an important step toward supporting long-term human presence in space.

“By leveraging local geological resources to advance planetary science, this project strengthens the UAE’s role in space exploration and contributes to global efforts to prepare for future lunar missions,” said Atri, Principal Investigator at NYU Abu Dhabi’s Space Exploration Laboratory. “The Emirates Lunar Simulant will be instrumental in testing rover performance, training astronauts, and validating lunar equipment, helping optimize missions and reduce risk for future lunar exploration.”

The Space Exploration Laboratory at NYU Abu Dhabi, based within the Center for Astrophysics and Space Science (CASS), is dedicated to advancing planetary science and space exploration.

