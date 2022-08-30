AMMAN - In the presence of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global chairman and founder, Nuummite, a digital transformation consulting and implementation company, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), to cooperate in promoting digital solutions in the Kingdom.

Signing the agreement indicates the two sides’ joint vision and their keenness to empower enterprises to achieve the digital transformation that corresponds to international trends, while at the same time maintaining the national vision to safely embrace digitization and automation.

The agreement was signed by the Executive Director of TAG.Global Digital Transformation, Mr. Tareq Shahwan, and Nuummite’s Commercial Director, Mr. Ahab Qunibi.

Commenting on this cooperation, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in this partnership, saying, “We, at TAG.Global, relentlessly seeks to empower companies in the field of digital transformation through strategic partnerships that contribute to achieving this goal. Our partnership with Nuummite, which is one of the most important companies in the region, is very significant.”

For his part, Mr. Qunibi reiterated the importance of the partnership, saying: “We believe that joint efforts and forces would positively contribute to promoting digital solutions that enable companies to keep abreast of the latest trends in the field of digital transformation; thus, meet clients’ needs by maximizing the use of technology in the most appropriate way.

According to the partnership agreement, the two parties will cooperate in the fields of digital transformation to serve local, Arab and regional corporations, mainly in the field of training on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and implementing robotic automation process.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global is the global organization for professional services, education and tech products, operating in more than 100 offices around the world. One of TAG.Global’s firms is Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Digital Transformation which offers consulting solutions for digital transformation armed with more than five decades of expertise in presenting professional services and solutions all over the world.

Since its establishment in 2008, Nuummite has been active in offering digital solutions, sparing no effort in developing the sector. It has lately won ‘The Most Innovative Digital Solutions Provider in the Middle East Award’ presented by the United Arab Emirates Business Awards.

