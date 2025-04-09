DUBAI, UAE – Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing, today announced the launch of its Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) Enterprise Volume Agreement (EVA), a new program that offers enterprises a cost-effective, scalable way to manage large-scale storage across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments. Designed for customers with significant unstructured data footprints, the program aims to deliver dramatic cost savings, greater flexibility, and streamlined storage management.

The NUS EVA program introduces two tiers - Gold 45PB (petabytes) and Silver 25PB - offering substantial capacity at an attractive price point. By enabling organisations to consolidate storage across file, object, and block on a single, software-defined platform, Nutanix is redefining the economics of enterprise storage while eliminating silos and enabling seamless deployment across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments.

“With this program, our goal is to help enterprises escape the constraints of costly, hardware-bound storage architectures,” said Stuart Heade, EMEA Sales Director, Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) at Nutanix. “Legacy storage models demand large upfront investments, complex management, and frequent hardware refresh cycles, all of which drive up costs and limit agility. Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) offers a truly seamless storage experience across core, edge, and public cloud, providing a smarter, more scalable alternative.”

A Smarter Approach to Hybrid Multi-Cloud Storage

The solution is particularly well-suited for organisations handling AI workloads, requiring scalable, high-performance storage that integrates seamlessly with both on-premises and cloud-based infrastructures without vendor lock-in. With AI and data-driven workloads generating massive amounts of unstructured data, NUS EVA provides a high-performance, cost-effective foundation for enterprises looking to scale AI, machine learning, and analytics applications. This includes data-heavy industries such as financial services, healthcare, media, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Key advantages of NUS include:

Seamless hybrid multi-cloud integration allows organisations to run storage wherever needed – on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud.

Software-defined flexibility enables organisations to add capacity dynamically without being locked into legacy hardware.

Built-in security and data protection, advanced ransomware resilience, auditing, and compliance capabilities.

Effortless scalability, so businesses can expand their storage footprint cost-effectively as needs evolve.

The Competitive Edge in Storage Economics

Public cloud storage is often seen as a cost-effective option, yet unpredictable pricing models, data egress fees, and performance constraints can make long-term costs difficult to manage.

Moreover, compared to traditional on-premises storage solutions, NUS EVA offers the potential for a lower total cost of ownership, greater efficiency, and seamless hybrid multi-cloud mobility. Customers no longer need to choose between cost and flexibility. With NUS EVA, they get both.

Availability

NUS EVA is currently available to customers globally and runs for a limited time only. Customers interested in transitioning to NUS and benefiting from this new volume pricing model are encouraged to contact Nutanix or a Nutanix partner for more details.

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

