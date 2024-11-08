Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, proudly announces the opening of its new, state-of-the-art office in Riyadh. Situated on the iconic King Fahd Road at Tuwaiq Gate, this expansion highlights Nutanix’s continued growth and unwavering commitment to Saudi Arabia’s dynamic digital transformation journey.

“Our new office not only reflects our growth but also symbolizes our deep-rooted commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s digital ambitions,” said Talal Al-Saif, Regional Sales Director for Central Gulf at Nutanix. “We are excited to continue our journey in this vibrant market, working closely with our partners and customers to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value across various sectors.”

Spanning three floors and tripling the size of Nutanix's previous workspace, the new office is designed to accommodate the company’s robust expansion and provide an enhanced environment for collaboration and innovation.

The office’s prime location, named after the formidable Tuwaiq Mountain—a symbol of resilience and determination as famously compared to the strength of the Saudi people by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman—reflects Nutanix's own growth and enduring dedication to the region.

The cutting-edge facility is equipped with the latest technology to support seamless connectivity and collaboration. Nutanix employees will enjoy instant internet access upon entry, and the office is designed for effortless integration with employee cards. Meeting rooms are outfitted with Zoom Rooms, enabling smooth wireless screen sharing and high-definition video collaboration for hybrid teams.

As part of the launch of the new regional headquarters, an Operational Excellence Centre has been built by Nutanix Saudi experts in a state-of-the-art lab setup, to serve the technology needs of leading enterprises in the Kingdom. The Centre will develop new technologies and services architectures that will enrich the Saudi tech industry with locally-driven practices. The Lab combined with Nutanix's focus on regulatory compliance and data security, ensures that enterprises in the Kingdom can confidently adopt advanced cloud solutions, while meeting local requirements

The decision to move to a larger office reflects Nutanix’s significant growth in Saudi Arabia. Over the past six years, Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the largest contributors to Nutanix’s revenue in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. This has driven a 70% growth in headcount in the Kingdom in the past 3 years, illustrating the company’s commitment to scaling operations and supporting an expanding customer base. With ambitious plans in place, Nutanix intends to expand the team significantly over the next three years, ensuring continued growth and support for the company’s operations across the region. Nutanix’s partner count also increased by 75% as compared to last year.

Enterprise customers in Saudi Arabia have increasingly been adopting Nutanix for their cloud and infrastructure needs due to the technology’s ability to simplify IT operations, reduce costs, and support digital transformation. The company’s multi-cloud solutions provide a seamless, scalable cloud platform that aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasizes the development of a digital economy, enhanced IT services, and sustainable smart cities. With a strong focus on automation, hybrid cloud capabilities, and security, Nutanix empowers organizations to transition to cloud-native solutions, driving efficiency and innovation.

Nutanix’s success in the Kingdom is further supported by its strategic partnerships with leading distributors. These collaborations have expanded its reach, allowing the vendor to deliver its cutting-edge solutions to a broader audience across the Kingdom.

As Nutanix continues to drive digital transformation across key sectors - including government, education, financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications - the company remains focused on simplifying hybrid clouds with its Nutanix NC2 solution, advancing cloud-native solutions with Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP), and delivering AI-ready infrastructure solutions with GPT-in-a-Box.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organisations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2024 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix. This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on Nutanix’s current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond Nutanix’s control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Nutanix assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.