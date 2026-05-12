KSA, Riyadh – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced new capabilities to the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution designed to help organizations operate reliably as AI workloads expand, cloud environments grow more complex, and hardware supply constraints drive the need for more flexible infrastructure platforms.

As organizations modernize their infrastructure, many are reassessing longstanding virtualization platforms to ensure they can deliver the flexibility, performance, and cost predictability required for virtual machines, containers, and AI workloads.

NCP enables customers to make better use of existing infrastructure and choose from a broader ecosystem of hardware vendors, hyperscalers, neoclouds, and service providers. NCP also helps organizations run virtualized, modern applications and AI workloads anywhere, helping to keep critical IT projects on track while preserving flexibility and long-term platform choice.

“As organizations continue to modernize their cloud infrastructure in a supply-constrained environment, organizations are having to balance leveraging the flexibility of hybrid multicloud infrastructure and the need to maintain sovereignty of their data and applications,” said Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice President, Product Management, Nutanix. “With the Nutanix Cloud Platform, customers can make better use of existing hardware infrastructure, expand across a growing ecosystem of cloud and infrastructure providers, and maintain choice and control over where workloads run, even as hardware availability and procurement timelines shift.”

Extending the Nutanix Cloud Platform to add Full-Stack Capabilities for Modern Applications and AI Workloads

The NCP solution’s full-stack capabilities continue to be expanded to include new services for AI infrastructure, unified storage, and advanced data services. The updates include:

The Nutanix Agentic AI solution, a full-stack platform announced during NVIDIA GTC 2026 and currently in early access, is designed to help enterprises build and operate AI applications on NCP. The full solution will be available in the second half of 2026 and include a secure, high-performance virtualization foundation for AI infrastructure, and integrate compute, storage, networking, and Kubernetes services to simplify deployment and operations. Together, these capabilities will enable enterprises to run modern and AI workloads efficiently across hybrid and multicloud environments.

NKP Metal, announced today, is in early access and will be generally available in the second half of 2026. It extends the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) solution to support Kubernetes deployments directly on bare-metal infrastructure, delivering the performance for edge environments and AI training workloads that rely on dense GPU infrastructure.

Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) 5.3 is generally available now and ideally suited to drive the transformation of object storage into a performance storage tier required for AI Factories. The release expands Smart Tiering to enable seamless data movement to Google Cloud and OVHCloud S3, while adding multitenant object scaling and quotas to support massive AI data lakes. NUS will also introduce, later in 2026, Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) acceleration for S3-compatible object storage to dramatically increase throughput for large AI training datasets and data-intensive pipelines.

The updated Nutanix Data Lens 2.0 solution is generally available now and can run fully on-premises, including in air-gapped environments. The release brings ransomware analytics, data audit and governance, and visibility across distributed storage footprints to sovereign and dark-site deployments that cannot rely on SaaS-based data security.

Nutanix and MongoDB announced a certified integration, generally available now, between Nutanix Database Service and MongoDB Ops Manager that is built on MongoDB’s third-party backup integration model. Nutanix and MongoDB are collaborating to simplify enterprise database operations with automated provisioning and lifecycle management across infrastructure and database environments.

Strengthening Nutanix’s Global Ecosystem of Cloud and AI Infrastructure Providers

Building on the capabilities that Nutanix has added for the Agentic AI era, Nutanix Service Provider Central (SP Central), currently in Early Access, brings new multitenancy capabilities that enable Nutanix’s service provider partners to more easily deliver a broader range of hosted infrastructure and AI services on NCP while helping to maintain secure, logical isolation between tenants sharing the same infrastructure.

SP Central will be generally available in the second half of 2026 and will help enable service providers to offer scalable hosted infrastructure, cloud native and AI services while helping customers maintain control across distributed environments.

Learn more about how Nutanix is expanding capabilities for service provider partners and enabling the next generation of necloud providers, both announced today.

Expanding to be the Broadest Infrastructure Ecosystem in Nutanix History

Nutanix continues to support a broad range of workloads by offering flexible deployment architectures across a wide range of server and storage hardware, enabling organizations to leverage their existing hardware investments when supply chains are constrained.

To enable this approach, Nutanix is strengthening integrations across a global ecosystem of partners, including these capabilities available now:

The new Foundation Central appliance simplifies the deployment of Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure and the AHV hypervisor on a wide range of enterprise servers from Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, and Lenovo, as well as the NX Platform.

Dell : Nutanix has added support for synchronous disaster recovery for Dell PowerFlex.

: Nutanix has added support for synchronous disaster recovery for Dell PowerFlex. Everpure: Nutanix has enhanced its Everpure integration, extending support from //x and //xl FlashArrays to the new //c FlashArray platform, as well as added Nutanix synchronous disaster recovery capabilities unlocking greater deployment flexibility.

And coming later this year:

AMD : Nutanix continues to expand its portfolio of servers with AMD CPUs across all major server vendors to meet the needs of a wide range of applications. In addition, Nutanix plans to add support for AMD GPU-accelerated compute servers targeting AI workloads, helping provide additional options for customers.

: Nutanix continues to expand its portfolio of servers with AMD CPUs across all major server vendors to meet the needs of a wide range of applications. In addition, Nutanix plans to add support for AMD GPU-accelerated compute servers targeting AI workloads, helping provide additional options for customers. Cisco : Nutanix continues to expand its strategic collaboration with Cisco by integrating Nutanix solutions with Cisco Unified Edge, Cisco Secure AI Factory, and Cisco AI Pod. FlexPod converged infrastructure with Cisco compute and networking, NetApp storage, and Nutanix software will be later this year.

: Nutanix continues to expand its strategic collaboration with Cisco by integrating Nutanix solutions with Cisco Unified Edge, Cisco Secure AI Factory, and Cisco AI Pod. FlexPod converged infrastructure with Cisco compute and networking, NetApp storage, and Nutanix software will be later this year. Dell : In Early Access now, Nutanix plans to make Dell PowerStore support generally available, along with enhanced Dell Private Cloud automation. In addition, there will be support for Dell PowerFlex Ultra5 environments.

: In Early Access now, Nutanix plans to make Dell PowerStore support generally available, along with enhanced Dell Private Cloud automation. In addition, there will be support for Dell PowerFlex Ultra5 environments. Lenovo : Nutanix is expanding its collaboration with Lenovo with a full-stack approach that will span support for Lenovo ThinkSystem storage, Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, and XC One automation.

: Nutanix is expanding its collaboration with Lenovo with a full-stack approach that will span support for Lenovo ThinkSystem storage, Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, and XC One automation. NetApp: Nutanix also plans to add support for NetApp ONTAP later this year, expanding support for external storage to the NetApp AFF all-flash A-series and select FAS hybrid-flash systems.

Together, these additions represent the broadest expansion of infrastructure support in Nutanix’s history, offering customers proven deployment options across established enterprise platforms as well as maximum hardware flexibility and choice.

NCP also provides zero-copy migrations, generally available now, from VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes to AHV vDisks, enabling organizations to perform near-instantaneous, in-place workload conversion without data duplication. This capability can accelerate migration timelines and minimize infrastructure overhead and operational disruption.

Delivering Sovereign Control Across Hybrid Multicloud Environments

Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) is being expanded to support more deployment options across hyperscalers including the addition of secure government cloud regions such as AWS GovCloud, generally available now, and AWS European Sovereign Cloud, coming later this year. The introduction of Hyperdisk and C3 bare-metal instance support with NC2 on Google Cloud in the second half of 2026 and will provide customers the flexibility to scale storage independent of compute and leverage bare-metal instance types that do not have any local storage.

Customers can run workloads in the cloud in support of regulatory, latency, or procurement needs without refactoring while retaining the flexibility to bring them back on-premises. For organizations facing hardware availability challenges, these options provide the flexibility to continue deploying and scaling critical workloads without lengthy delays.

Unified Cloud Management to Build, Operate, and Govern the Modern Distributed Enterprise Cloud

As infrastructure spans clouds, on‑premises data centers, and sovereign environments, organizations need a consistent way to build, operate. and govern large sites and distributed estates, including highly secure, air‑gapped environments.

Nutanix Cloud Manager (NCM 2.0) is generally available now and built on a new architecture that enables customers to manage large numbers of clusters at scale, across multiple Prism Central (PC) instances.

NCM 2.0 provides multisite, multidomain management that unifies operations across large deployments. A new secure onboarding workflow enables multiple PCs to be managed from a single console, so teams can centralize inventory, alerts, playbooks, reporting, capacity planning, and what‑if analysis instead of relying on fragmented consoles and scripts.

NCM 2.0 also brings Cost Governance on‑premises as part of this platform rearchitecture, eliminating the need for a separate SaaS application. Customers get AIOps, Self-Service, and Cost Governance in a single seamless experience. Delivered through the unified NCM console, Cost Governance lets customers track metering, showback, and budgeting while keeping all cost data inside their own infrastructure.

“As organizations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia rethink their infrastructure strategies in the face of growing AI demands and supply chain challenges, Nutanix is uniquely positioned to provide a consistent, scalable, and sovereign cloud platform. We are committed to helping our customers unlock new opportunities while maintaining complete flexibility and control,” said Mohammad Abulhouf, Vice President & GM, Middle East & Africa, Nutanix.

Availability

The NCP news announced today comprises products that are either generally available now or are expected to be available in the second half of 2026.