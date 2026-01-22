Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NRTC will make its first dedicated appearance at Gulfood Green 2026, marking a key milestone in the group’s transition into a future-ready, sustainability-led agri-food platform.

Group CEO Mohammed Alrifai is currently attending the WEForum in Davos with Ghitha & IHC as part of the UAE delegation.

NRTC’s participation in both WEForum and Gulfood comes at a critical time for the global food industry, with demand expected to rise by up to 60% by 2050 and almost one-third of food produced worldwide currently lost or wasted, intensifying the need for resilient, efficient, and transparent food systems.

At Gulfood Green, NRTC will present its integrated agri-food ecosystem spanning fresh produce sourcing, local production, processing, technology, and sustainability, with participation from its subsidiaries including Mirak, Al Hashemeya, Ripe Organic, and Taaza. Not to mention Mahsool, a local Farm project of which NRTC is the exclusive commercial arm.



The showcase will feature the group’s fresh fruit and vegetable portfolio across imported and local categories, alongside sustainability-led initiatives focused on food security, reducing food loss and wastage, and strengthening responsible sourcing practices.

NRTC will also highlight progress across local production and farm partnerships, supported by enhanced traceability through its Mazaraati – Farm to Fork initiative. Visitors to the stand will gain insight into how digital tools are being deployed across the supply chain to improve quality assurance, operational efficiency, and end-to-end transparency, in addition to select group brands and ecosystem capabilities to be announced during the event.

“Our first appearance at Gulfood Green reflects a strategic shift from its traditional roots in fresh produce trading towards a more diversified, sustainability-aligned agri-food model. The move signals clear alignment with regional and national priorities around food security and sustainable agriculture, while reinforcing NRTC’s long-term focus on ESG, innovation, and value-driven partnerships at scale,” said Mohammed Alrifai.

“Our Integrated agri-food model, spanning sourcing, local production, processing, and digital enablement, allows us to improve efficiency, manage risk, and create long-term value across the supply chain. As demand for resilient and responsible food systems accelerates, NRTC is well positioned to scale its ecosystem, deepen strategic partnerships, and deliver sustainable growth for stakeholders,” he added.

Setting itself apart from other exhibitors, NRTC will focus on practical, on-ground execution rather than concepts alone, showcasing initiatives already operational across its network in areas such as local sourcing, traceability, food loss reduction, and technology integration.

About NRTC Group

Founded in 1973, NRTC Group (Nassar Al Rifai Trading Company) is one of the region’s leading importers, distributors, and processors of fresh fruits and vegetables, with operations spanning the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Egypt. Built on a fully integrated farm-to-fork ecosystem, the Group oversees global sourcing, farming, processing, packaging, logistics, distribution, and consumer delivery across multiple markets.

NRTC Group’s portfolio includes: NRTC (UAE & KSA distribution), Mirak (UAE-based production, packing and processing), Al Hashemeya Farms – Egypt (strategic farmland acquisition enhancing upstream supply), Taaza and Ripe Organic (a newly acquired homegrown brand serving the organic and clean-label retail segment).

With sourcing from 50+ global origins, advanced supply chain infrastructure, and a strong presence across retail, HORECA, government, and e-commerce channels, NRTC Group plays a key role in supporting local farming, strengthening regional food resilience, and advancing the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051 as part of the wider Ghitha Holding / IHC ecosystem.

