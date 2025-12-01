Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT,IoT security, today, announced its participation at Black Hat MEA 2025, taking place from December 2-4 at RECC Malham, Saudi Arabia. The company will showcase Guardian Air, the wireless sensor for visibility and security for OT and IoT environments and Nozomi Arc, its host-based security sensor that detects and defends against malicious or compromised endpoints.

At the event, Nozomi Networks will demonstrate its advanced monitoring, AI-driven analytics, and risk management tools designed to support critical infrastructure cyber resilience especially in industries including energy, utilities and transportation. It will also highlight the importance of securing converged OT/IoT environments with AI-driven visibility and threat detection through its comprehensive platform including Guardian, Vantage, Arc, and Guardian Air components.

Saudi Arabia has retained its global leadership in cybersecurity for 2025, according to the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, highlighting the nation’s commitment to securing its digital and industrial ecosystems. This commitment is reflected in the National Cybersecurity Authority’s Operational Technology Cybersecurity Controls (OTCC-1:2022), a regulatory framework to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of industrial and critical infrastructure systems across organizations operating critical national infrastructure.

Speaking on its participation, Muath Alsuwailem, Regional Sales Director, Nozomi Networks said, “With Saudi Arabia making significant strides in cybersecurity, Black Hat MEA provides an ideal platform to raise awareness around OT cybersecurity in critical industries as safeguarding operational technology and IoT environments is essential for both national security and business continuity. Our participation enables us to engage directly with regional decision-makers and showcase how leading organizations are securing resilience, visibility, and compliance across their cyber-physical systems using our AI-driven solutions. Our goal is to strengthen relationships with existing clients and partners in the region while introducing our latest innovations to new audiences.”

In line with the Kingdom’s cybersecurity initiatives, Nozomi Networks supports cyber resilience by enabling compliance with OTCC and leading global standards such as ISA/IEC 62443 and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, while delivering integrated IT/OT visibility and automated risk management to address the challenges of an expanding attack surface. The Nozomi Networks platform addresses the full OT/ICS cybersecurity lifecycle with capabilities that align with the NCA mandate.

Nozomi Networks was recently recognized as the only vendor in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for CPS Protection Platforms and was also named a Leader in IoT Security Solutions by Forrester.

Attendees can visit the company at stand number H1.T80 and gain insights on how organizations are confidently addressing IEC 62443 and other compliance frameworks and get a firsthand experience of Nozomi Networks’ solutions in action.

