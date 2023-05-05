Dubai, UAE: The Novotel and ibis Dubai World Trade Centre cluster is delighted to announce the recent promotions of Sudarshan Motupalle, Julidynne Binua and Kiran Ramsaran, as well as the appointment of Alexandra Ganciu as Director of Revenue. These new hires and promotions are part of the cluster's efforts to continuously improve the quality of its services and provide its guests with exceptional experiences.

Sudarshan Motupalle, a seasoned and passionate hotelier, has been promoted to Director of Operations for ibis One central. Sudarshan is a driven and technical-savvy individual with a people-first approach. He believes that passion is the key to success and is committed to learning, improving, and contributing to the team's success. Sudarshan's strengths include being approachable, passionate, observant, and flexible, making him the perfect candidate for this position.

Julidynne Binua has been promoted to Complex Director of Rooms for Novotel and ibis World Trade Centre. Julidynne is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the guest experience, from check-in to checkout. She is a highly motivated individual with excellent leadership skills and ensures that all staff members in her department provide exceptional service to guests at all times.

Alexandra Ganciu, who had left the company and was rehired, has been promoted to Cluster Director of Rooms and Director of Revenue for Novotel and ibis World Trade Centre and ibis One Central. Alexandra is a highly experienced hotelier who has a proven track record in leading and managing teams to deliver excellent customer service. She is responsible for ensuring that all guests receive a high-quality experience during their stay and driving revenue for the cluster.

Finally, Kiran Ramsaran has been promoted to Cluster Culinary Director for Novotel and ibis World Trade Centre and ibis One Central. Chef Kiran Sharma Ramsaran is an accomplished Executive Chef with over 20 years of experience in the culinary industry.

Anoop Dhondoo, Cluster General Manager said: "We are thrilled to welcome Alexandra back to our team and to announce the promotions of our talented team members. With their diverse skill sets and passion for hospitality, we are confident that they will continue to elevate the standards of Novotel and ibis Dubai World Trade Centre cluster and deliver exceptional experiences to our guests."

Novotel and ibis Dubai World Trade Centre are located in the heart of Dubai, offering easy access to the city's most popular attractions. The cluster offers a range of facilities, including restaurants, bars, meeting rooms, and fitness centers. With its prime location and excellent services, Novotel and ibis Dubai World Trade Centre have become a popular choice among both business and leisure travellers.