Abu Dhabi - Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan has unveiled its newly renovated lobby with refined, contemporary aesthetics. The hotel lobby welcomes guests with calming pallets of pastel and natural colours highlighting a relaxing balance between business functionality and leisure comfort.

Positioned in the heart of Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, this design choice promotes bright and airy aesthetics surrounded by carefully selected furniture, including sofas, armchairs and remote working areas that match perfectly the needs of business and leisure. The colours are balanced between beige, ivory, and green, while soft light flows through the floor-to-ceiling windows that add to the harmonious atmosphere and contemporary aesthetics. The place is transformed into a stylish and relaxed lounge.

A reimagined arrival experience

The lobby is divided into three areas – reception, relaxation, and a working hub. The working hub, transformed into fully functional business centre with boardroom style high tables and fast internet connectivity, is a preferred place for residents and businesses to spend time in an open space while working on a remote schedule. The dedicated priority check-in desk is the true one-stop place for ALL Accor Loyalty members, inviting them to embark on a voyage of creating memorable moments.

Seamless balance of business and leisure

“This is a continuation of our success and planned re-design of our entire hotel. Two years ago, we renovated our lobby café that became popular with its design and open space, followed by our restaurant, bar, and meeting rooms. We upgraded our facilities by adding an Executive Lounge and created a welcoming and modern atmosphere that provides exclusive access for guests staying in our Executive rooms & suites. As for our lobby, it has been always a strong connection between business and leisure. This vibrant place is now connected to Mellow Café, where guests can enjoy light bites and great coffee that blend tradition and heartfelt hospitality.”, said Mourad Brahmi, Cluster General Manager at Novotel & Adagio Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, and Mercure Abu Dhabi Downtown.

Following a successful path towards sustainable hospitality since 2022, Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan has recently added six electric vehicle charging station located on the parking level three of the hotel. These EV stations are exclusive for guests staying in the hotel and have a four-hour charging limit, which paves another milestone in transforming environmental responsibility into competitive advantage for our guests and steakholdes.

Members of ALL Accor – the brand’s award-winning loyalty programme, enjoy stays with exclusive member rates and other benefits such as discounts in restaurants, complimentary room upgrades, and late check-out, while staying at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan.

About Novotel

Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand’s wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 65 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

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