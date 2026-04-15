Dubai, UAE — Halo AI, the agentic AI platform for creator collaborations, has named Rouhana El Hage as Associate Partner, reinforcing its commitment to building a creator-first ecosystem powered by both technology and human insight.

Since joining Halo AI in early 2025, Rouhana has been a driving force behind the platform’s expansion, deepening relationships with creators across the region, shaping the cultural identity of the brand, and opening doors to strategic partnerships that sit at the intersection of technology and creative culture. In his new role as Associate Partner, he will continue to expand Halo AI’s creator network, lead community initiatives, and ensure the platform remains not just a technology company, but a trusted partner to creators as Halo AI scales globally. His creative vision and unparalleled connectivity within the creator community are central to how Halo AI shows up in the market.

Rouhana El Hage brings over 16 years of experience in digital media, creative direction, content production, and talent strategy. He has led transformative content initiatives across the GCC, working with global brands including PlayStation, Samsung, Tiffany & Co., and Bulgari, alongside editorial collaborations with some of the region's leading luxury and lifestyle publications. During his time at ITP Media Group, he spearheaded the launch of ITP Originals, generating more than 2 billion views and 6 million subscribers across YouTube, Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok.

Beyond his media career, Rouhana is widely recognized for his commitment to community and social impact, consistently leveraging his platform to advocate for mental health awareness and inclusive initiatives.

Rami Saad, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Halo AI, said: “Rouhana has been a growth propeller for Halo AI since he joined us in early 2025. His can-do mentality, bias for action, and conviction are only surpassed by his creativity and his genuine care for the people and communities around him. This promotion is a recognition of the real impact he has already made, and a signal of how central he is to where we’re headed”.

Commenting on his new role, Rouhana El Hage said: "The creator economy is entering a new phase, one that demands structure, fairness, and purpose. As someone who has spent years working closely with creators and celebrities, facilitating commercial and editorial opportunities while also building my own personal brand as a creator, I know firsthand what it means to want a platform that works with you, not just for you. Halo AI is building exactly that: infrastructure that allows creators to thrive sustainably. I'm proud to step into this role and help shape a platform that not only scales campaigns intelligently but empowers creators and communities in ways that are genuinely meaningful."

As Halo AI prepares for its next stage of growth, the company announced 2.7x growth in Creator Collaborations in Jan 2026 and is actively expanding in the US, reinforcing its position as a platform where technology amplifies creativity and creator growth.

About Halo AI

Halo AI is an Agentic AI platform designed to seamlessly connect brands with nano and micro-influencers. It operates as an intelligent partner in the collaboration process, making autonomous decisions about creator-brand matches, optimizing campaign performance in real-time, and consistently delivering breakthrough results. Halo AI unlocks new levels of efficiency and value-based engagement, streamlining workflows to maximize return on ad spend (ROAS). Halo AI allows creators and brands to work seamlessly together to drive value for both parties, while the platform takes care of the rest.

https://haloai.app/en

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