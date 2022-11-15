Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to developing local talent in Oman, Nortal, the global digital transformation powerhouse, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), launched the Oman Talent Hub in the week leading up to the Sultanate’s 52nd National Day. Located at Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM), the talent hub will offer valuable work experience across a variety of advisory and technology fields through the Nortal University programme.

The Nortal Oman Talent Hub was launched at a special ceremony held on Monday, 14 November 2022, at its premises at KOM. The event was held under the auspices of HE Qais Mohammed Moosa Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion. Also in attendance were HE Ingrid Amer, Ambassador-Designate of Estonia to Oman, Dr Amer Al Rawas, Hon. Consul of Estonia to Oman, Taavi Einaste, CEO, Middle East and Africa, Nortal, and Tomy Bosco, Partner, Business Area Director, Nortal, together with several other members of the executive management and staff at Nortal.

Speaking at the launch of the new facility, HE Al Yousef said: “Nortal has played a key role in Oman’s digital transformation journey, working on some of the country’s most important projects in recent years. Among them, the development of the Invest Easy portal, Oman e-Census 2020 and Oman Tax Authority’s Tax Management System. Nortal is an excellent example of a company that has won and worked on public sector contracts over several years, believed in the country and is now a major investor and technology partner. Oman Talent Hub which was launched today is set to bring the skills, know-how and expertise to Oman that will help grow our profile as a tech-forward nation.”

Touching on Nortal’s long-standing relationship with Oman, Taavi Einaste said, “As Nortal continues to support Oman in its digital transformation journey, it is also celebrating ten years of operations in the country. The opening of the Talent Hub will further strengthen our position in the region and the decade-long relationship between Estonia and Oman.”

The Nortal Oman Talent Hub will serve as a key location for Oman-based talent development. It will also work closely with local universities in Oman to provide internships for young Omani talent in project management, software development, quality assurance, and more through its Nortal University programme. As part of the training programme, trainees will also have the opportunity to work on international projects for Nortal in order to gain hands-on experience in multiple markets.

“The opening of the Oman Talent Hub reaffirms our commitment to developing local talent, especially female talent. It has always been a priority for Nortal to support women in technology. As a matter of fact, over 65% of the Omani nationals employed in our Oman office are women. We hope that this talent hub will open even more doors for women in Oman looking to jumpstart their careers in tech,” said Tomy Bosco. “Each year, with the Nortal University programme, we aim to give talented Omanis the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in key tech areas.”

Nortal is a digital transformation powerhouse and a trusted strategic partner for healthcare institutions, governments, leading businesses, and Fortune 500 companies globally. The company was founded in Estonia in 2000 and, as of 2022, has 23 offices in Europe, the Middle East, and the US. Since then, it has delivered 40% of Estonia’s e-transformation projects and initiatives and countless other digital government projects worldwide. The company has been active in the GCC, including Oman, for over ten years, leading several critical digital transformation projects.