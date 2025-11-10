TALLINN, Estonia--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Nortal, a global digital transformation company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Accela Middle East division, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government. This transition, effective October 1, 2025, underscores Nortal’s commitment to expanding the regional presence and building on their long-standing global partnership with Accela.

Through this transition, Nortal has assumed ownership of the Accela Middle East legal entity and is now the exclusive licensing entity for Accela solutions in the Middle East. All activities within existing teams, operations, and ongoing projects will continue seamlessly, ensuring uninterrupted service and support for our valued customers.

This strategic move will bring both Accela and Nortal closer to their customers in the region, fostering stronger collaboration, higher levels of synergy, and even better, faster service delivery. With Accela’s AI-powered solutions, agencies can leverage advanced automation and intelligent insights to further accelerate modernization and improve constituent experiences.

Going forward, day-to-day communications and business relationships will be managed directly by Nortal’s regional team.

Jonathon Knight, Chief Operating Officer at Accela commented, “I am excited about our global strategic alignment with Nortal and this transition in the Middle East. This partnership brings together Accela’s proven government technology platform and Nortal’s deep regional expertise, enabling us to deliver transformative solutions that address the unique needs of agencies across the Middle East. Together, we are committed to empowering governments with secure, scalable, and innovative tools that accelerate modernization and improve constituent experiences. We will also continue to build on our joint activities in North America, as well as on the tech development collaboration roadmap.”

Taavi Einaste, CEO of Nortal in the Middle East, noted, “We are honored to take on the stewardship of Accela’s Middle East division and to become the exclusive licensing entity in the Middle East. Our mission is to drive digital transformation and deliver measurable impact for governments and communities in the region. By combining our presence and knowledge of the region with Accela’s world-class platform, we are uniquely positioned to help agencies achieve their modernization goals and deliver exceptional public services.”

About Accela®

Accela® is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions, empowering local and state governments to drive efficiency and modernization. With a global footprint and decades of civic expertise, Accela is trusted by agencies worldwide to modernize operations and drive innovation. For more information, please visit www.accela.com.

About Nortal

Nortal is a global digital transformation company with 25+ years of experience in government, healthcare, and enterprise solutions. With a strong presence in the Middle East, Nortal helps their customers to transform and future-proof their organizations by building secure, and impactful solutions with the right technologies. For more information, please visit www.nortal.com.

