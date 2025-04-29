Seoul, South Korea, Abu Dhabi, UAE – Norma Inc. (www.norma.co.kr), a leading quantum computing and innovative technology firm based in South Korea, has entered into a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Fardan Ventures, a prominent Middle Eastern investment and innovation firm, to spearhead the expansion of Norma's operations into the Middle East.

The MoU was formally signed in Seoul by Dr. Hyun-Chul Jung, CEO of Norma Inc., and Mr. Mohammed Ebrahim Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Ventures. This strategic partnership aims to establish a state-of-the-art Quantum Computing Research & Development and Manufacturing Facility in the Middle East, positioning the region at the forefront of next-generation technologies.

The joint initiative will support the region’s growing demands in artificial intelligence (AI), data center infrastructure, and cloud computing, while introducing breakthrough innovations in cybersecurity and quantum technologies. This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to enabling technological transformation and long-term economic growth across the Middle East.

Dr. Jung will begin a series of official visits to the region in the coming months, where he is scheduled to meet with senior government officials, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to facilitate the rollout of the strategic plan.

“This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in Norma’s global strategy,” said Dr. Jung. “Together with Al Fardan Ventures, we will bring world-class innovation, research, and technology development to the Middle East, driving digital transformation in one of the world’s most dynamic regions.”

Mr. Al Fardan added, “We are proud to partner with Norma Inc. to establish a robust foundation for quantum computing, AI, data centers and cybersecurity in the Middle East. This collaboration will not only address current technology needs but also position the region as a global hub for advanced digital infrastructure.”

The partnership is expected to unlock significant opportunities in R&D, high-tech manufacturing, and regional tech talent development, reinforcing the Middle East’s status as a leader in the future digital economy.