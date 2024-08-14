Dubai, UAE: Language learning is crucial in today’s globalised world. At Nord Anglia Education’s schools in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), students not only learn to communicate in multiple languages but also gain a deeper appreciation for diverse cultures. This linguistic proficiency is particularly valuable as Nord Anglia Education’s students regularly attend top 100 world universities. This underscores the need for cognitive abilities like enhanced memory, problem-solving, and concentration to succeed in highly competitive academic environments.

The commitment to comprehensive language education is evident across Nord Anglia’s schools in the Emirates.

, students benefit from bilingual education in French and German, with Spanish offered as an additional language. Nord Anglia International School Dubai and Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi offer a robust World Language Programme, featuring Arabic, French, German, Mandarin and Spanish.

offer a robust World Language Programme, featuring Arabic, French, German, Mandarin and Spanish. The British International School Abu Dhabi provides instruction in French, Spanish and German. This diverse range of languages ensures that students gain valuable skills such as improved multitasking, enhanced communication, self-confidence and a growth mindset.

A closer look at the four UAE schools’ unique learning programmes

Swiss International School Dubai (SISD) takes a distinctive approach to language education. Research shows that multilingual individuals develop better memory, problem-solving skills, concentration, and creativity compared to monolingual speakers.

Ruth Burke, Principal of SISD, emphasises the importance of bilingual education, saying: “Our dedication to language learning not only helps students excel academically but also nurtures their cultural understanding and cognitive development, preparing them for a globally interconnected future.”

SISD specialises in English-French and English-German, offering world-class bilingual pathways for students aged 3 to 18, allowing each child to pursue their education in both languages throughout the Early and Primary Years.

In the secondary school, language options expand to include Spanish as an additional language. Unlike many other schools in the region, SISD employs a co-teaching approach that encourages students to read, write, and speak in both English and French or English and German, fostering proficiency in each language. The school benchmarks its language achievements against French, German, and Swiss through external assessments, consistently outperforming peers in these countries.

Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai) offers five world languages Arabic, French, German, Mandarin, and Spanish at both Language A and Language B levels, accommodating native speakers as well as second language learners. Research shows the benefits of multilingualism extend beyond academics. Multilingual students tend to be more empathetic and sociable, increasing their employability through enhanced language skills.

Louise Nolan, Head of World Languages and Deputy Head of Sixth Form says: "Our approach to language education not only equips students with the ability to communicate in multiple languages but also enriches their cultural understanding and prepares them to navigate an interconnected world with sensitivity and effective communication skills."

Employers value graduates with strong communication skills and cultural sensitivity traits fostered through language education. This languages programme is complemented by a curriculum that integrates the home languages of the 90+ nationalities represented within the school, preserving linguistic and cultural identities while fostering a sense of belonging among students.

NAS Dubai also uses digital literacy to enhance language learning, using tools and online platforms to facilitate real-time and language exchange programmes. These virtual classrooms offer students endless opportunities for collaborative learning, breaking down linguistic barriers and promoting a global community.

The British International School Abu Dhabi (BISAD) prides itself on its diverse and multilingual community, representing more than 90 nationalities. BISAD has partnered with the Alliance Française of Abu Dhabi to create a unique French programme for Francophone students, integrating objectives from the French National Curriculum with an IB-like, cross-curricular approach. Inspired by this success, the school is developing similar programmes for other language communities, including exciting new Spanish mother tongue courses for primary students and potential offerings in Russian and German.

Eric Déposé, Head of Languages at BISAD, highlights the holistic benefits of their language programme: "Our diverse and immersive approach not only helps students achieve linguistic proficiency but also broadens their cultural horizons and cognitive abilities, preparing them for global opportunities."

To further enhance these interactions, BISAD's language programme also includes immersive trips to Cuenca, Spain, and Berlin, Germany. These trips offer students the chance to stay with host families or in city-centre hostels, deeply engaging with local langues and cultures through activities like Flamenco dancing, culinary classes, and historical tours.

From the Foundation Stage, students at Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi (NAS Abu Dhabi) are offered a diverse range of languages, including French, Spanish, German, Mandarin, English, and Arabic. This early introduction ensures language learning is integrated into the core of their education, promoting proficiency from a young age.

Michael Connor, Head of Primary at NAS Abu Dhabi says, "Our commitment to fostering a global mindset through language learning sets us apart in the UAE. By providing a holistic and culturally immersive education, we prepare our students to navigate and thrive in an interconnected world."

The school’s curriculum emphasises real-world applications, with students practicing languages through performances, projects, and hands-on experiences. This experiential learning helps students to not only master the language but also develop an appreciation for the cultures and histories behind them. Throughout the year, the school organises cultural activities and events, such as World Languages Day, which involves participation from embassies and institutions like Sorbonne University, Headway Language Institute, UCAM Español Institute, Goethe Institute, and Alliance Française. These events add depth and authenticity to the curriculum, enriching the students' learning experiences.

