Strategic investment reinforces AviLease’s ability to deliver the latest generation, fuel-efficient aircraft to its local and global customer base

Le Bourget, France – AviLease, the global aircraft lessor headquartered in Saudi Arabia, today announced a strategic order for up to 77 aircraft from Airbus. The order includes up to 55 A320neo Family and 22 A350F aircraft with deliveries scheduled through 2033.

This strategic investment equips AviLease to deliver newest generation, fuel‑efficient fleet solutions to its global customer base – in passenger and cargo segments – while contributing to the expansion of Saudi Arabia’s aviation ecosystem.

The agreement was signed during the first hours of the Paris Air Show by Edward O’Byrne, AviLease’s CEO, and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP Sales of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, in the presence of His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics, His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Mr. Yazeed bin Abdulrahman Al-Humied, Deputy Governor and Head of MENA Investments, Public Investment Fund (PIF), Mr. Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Saif, Head of the Global Capital Finance Division, Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Chairman of AviLease.

Fahad AlSaif, Chairman of AviLease, said: "In less than two months, AviLease has signed two major deals, reflecting its long-term ambition to become a top 10 global player in aircraft leasing and to strengthen its position as a national champion. These milestones align with the Public Investment Fund’s mandate to support the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Aviation Strategy."

“We are proud to establish an Airbus order book, strengthening our position as a full-service, investment grade global lessor. The addition of these latest generation aircraft enhances our ability to offer modern, fuel-efficient fleet solutions to our airline partners in Saudi Arabia and around the world,” said Edward O’Byrne, CEO of AviLease.

“Our selection of the A350F is the result of close collaboration with stakeholders across the Saudi Arabian aviation ecosystem. Backed by strong local partnerships and demand aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 targets, AviLease was able to support the future growth of air cargo traffic in the Kingdom through securing the necessary aircraft delivery slots. We thank our local partners and Airbus for the strong long-term partnership we have established and look forward to placing these aircraft across our valued customer base.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business, said: "We are delighted to welcome AviLease as Airbus’ latest customer with this significant order for the all new A350F and leading A320neo Family. The A350F will set the benchmark in air cargo, offering at least 20% reduced fuel burn, better loading capacity and increased range, while the A320neo Family continues to be the world's most popular single-aisle aircraft. This dual order reinforces AviLease’s credentials as a leading lessor, and it demonstrates the broad appeal of our products among lessors and their airline customers."

Last month, AviLease announced an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, adding to the existing portfolio of 200 aircraft on lease to 48 airlines globally, as at 31 March 2025.

Note:

AviLease, a PIF Company, plays a vital role in PIF's aviation sector strategy, which aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global aviation hub. The company's growth aligns with PIF's mandate to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy in line with Vision 2030 and unlock the potential of core economic sectors.

On 29 April, AviLease received investment grade corporate credit ratings of Baa2 with a stable outlook from Moody’s Ratings and BBB with a stable outlook from Fitch Ratings.

On 13 May, AviLease announced an order with Boeing for 30 737 MAX aircraft.

About AviLease

AviLease is a global aircraft lessor headquartered in Saudi Arabia. Backed by the long-term capital of its visionary shareholder PIF, AviLease aims to become a top 10 global player in aircraft leasing. As dynamic capital allocators, AviLease owns and manages a portfolio of 200 predominantly new-technology, fuel-efficient aircraft on long-term lease to 48 airline customers. With a seasoned global team of 85 professionals across five offices, AviLease serves as a national champion in aircraft leasing and plays a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and National Aviation Strategy.

Follow AviLease on LinkedIn and for more information please visit: avilease.com

For Inquiries, please contact:

Rawan Al Hosban

Rawan.alhosban@ogilvy.com