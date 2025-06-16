Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the national defense and security champion, a PIF Company, has announced its participation in Paris Air Show 2025, taking place from June 16 to 22. As a key player in the industry SAMI’s presence at the event underscores its role as a global leader in the defense and aerospace sector.

Paris Air Show is the aerospace sector’s largest and most influential exhibition. The 2025 edition is expected to host over 2,500 exhibitors from 48 countries, providing a strategic platform to discover the latest innovations, witness in-flight demonstrations, and forge meaningful industry connections.

The show serves as a premier global platform that brings together leading players from the aviation and aerospace sectors worldwide. Through its participation, SAMI aims to strengthen its network of international partnerships in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector, where SAMI, through its subsidiaries and business units, acts as a strategic partner in the maintenance and repair of both private and military aircraft, as well as landing gear systems.

During the event, SAMI will engage with major global aircraft manufacturers to explore future collaboration opportunities and identify the best technical solutions and services to serve its clients across the Kingdom’s civil and defense sectors. SAMI also seeks to facilitate knowledge transfer and localization in aviation and aerospace technologies in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Eng. Thamer AlMuhid, CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), emphasized the significance of the event, stating: "Our presence at this global event, alongside top aviation and aerospace leaders, underscores the strategic importance SAMI places on this sector. Through our participation we seek both global collaboration and mutual growth, essentials to advancing innovation, driving knowledge exchange, and strengthening the Kingdom’s defense sector in line with Vision 2030. This exhibition also presents a unique opportunity to explore the latest advancements in air defense systems and next-generation technologies, while directly engaging with key industry stakeholders, as SAMI continues to serve as their strategic partner in the Kingdom."

As Saudi Arabia’s leading national defense champion, its presence at Paris Air Show 2025 underscores it commitment to supporting Vision 2030’s goal of localizing 50% of the Kingdom’s defense spending. Through its participation, SAMI highlights the remarkable growth and transformation within the Kingdom’s defense sector, fostering innovation, empowering national talent, and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position on the global stage.