Dubai, UAE: noon One, noon.com's rewards-based loyalty program, has launched a new monthly sale in the UAE called "noon One Day," which is only available to noon One subscribers. The monthly mega sale, powered by Vichy, CeraVe, and La Roche Posay, runs for one day only on June 1st, unlocking exclusive discounts and massive bank offers on top of the membership's unlimited free delivery offer.

noon One is free for two weeks and then costs 15 AED per month. It includes unlimited free delivery on orders from noon.com*, noon Food*, noon Grocery*, and noon Minutes*. Customers must first sign up for the loyalty program by tapping the "noon One" icon under "My Account" on the noon app in order to redeem the mega "noon One Day" sale offers.

"The thousands of customers who have signed up for noon One have already seen incredible savings on the app," said Neha Choudhary, noon. "Our mega “noon One Day” event is the ideal opportunity to reward our customers' loyalty while also treating them to thousands of exclusive deals available across our super-app."

noon super-app offers

noon One members with an Emirates NBD Visa card can get an extra 25% off all Visa offers across the super-app when ordering from noon.com, noon Grocery, noon Food, and noon Minutes. Those purchasing items with an ‘express’ next-day delivery badge on noon.com will get an extra 10% cashback on their purchase, saving up to 100 AED when using code ONE at checkout.

noon Minutes offers

The sale continues on noon Minutes, with noon One members receiving 30% off over a thousand products from 90 well-known brands such as Red Bull, Starbucks, Magnum, Godiva, Dove, and Comfort. noon One members will also get 25% off noon Minutes orders with an Emirates NBD Visa card at checkout.

noon Food offers

In addition to 25% off purchases made with an Emirates NBD Visa card, noon One members can receive 15% cashback (up to 10 AED) at checkout on noon Food orders over 40 AED.

noon Grocery offers

Knock dirhams off your monthly noon Grocery shopping list with these exclusive discounts and bank offers. Get 10% cashback (up to 15 AED) on thousands of items, including fresh produce, baby essentials, meat, dairy, and pantry staples.

The first monthly noon One Day sale goes live on the 1st of June, offering loyal shoppers bigger savings than ever with speedy delivery, guaranteed quality, and the utmost convenience.

*Minimum cart values apply

