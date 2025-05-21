Riyadh, KSA | Dubai, UAE – noon Minutes, the on-demand quick-commerce service by noon, has announced the return of its Udhiya (Qurbani) service for Eid Al-Adha in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Now in its second year, the service offers customers a seamless, fully Sharia-compliant experience - from selecting livestock to final delivery.

This year’s offering includes an expanded selection of animals, with cows and camels joining the platform’s premium range of goats and sheep. Customers can complete the entire process with just a few taps on the noon Minutes app, with every step handled in accordance with Islamic principles.

“Bringing this service back for Eid is a proud moment for us,” said Saro Djerrahian, GM, Commercial, noon Minutes. “By partnering with trusted providers like Zabehaty, we ensure every step - from sacrifice to delivery - is done with care, compliance, and respect for tradition.”

How It Works:

Pick Your Animal : Choose from a wide range of livestock, including Najdi, Nuaimi, Kashmiri, Jaziri, Somali sheep and goats, cows, and camels.

: Choose from a wide range of livestock, including Najdi, Nuaimi, Kashmiri, Jaziri, Somali sheep and goats, cows, and camels. Choose Your Delivery Date : Select your preferred day during the Eid Al-Adha period.

: Select your preferred day during the Eid Al-Adha period. Sacrifice & Processing : Zabehaty handles the sacrifice post-Eid prayer at certified facilities, following strict religious and hygiene standards.

: Zabehaty handles the sacrifice post-Eid prayer at certified facilities, following strict religious and hygiene standards. Fast Delivery: Fresh meat is delivered on the selected date. Customers receive email confirmation and Zabehaty contact details for full transparency.

Service Availability:

The Udhiya service is available across all Emirates in the UAE and in major cities throughout Saudi Arabia during the Eid period.

This initiative reflects noon Minutes’ ongoing mission to combine everyday convenience with cultural relevance—making it easier for families to observe tradition with confidence and ease.

