Powerplay users can win noon credits for correct match predictions during the second half of the Indian Premier League.

Cashback winnings will be credited to the player’s wallet at the end of the tournament and can be used on noon, noon Food, noon Grocery, and noon Minutes.

The top 10 rank holders will be eligible for a bonus reward of 1,000 AED or SAR credits each.

There will be other prizes for high-ranking players in the UAE, such as Eufy vacuum cleaners and film projectors.

Dubai, UAE: noon is excited to announce the launch of its new predict and win game, Powerplay, to tie in with the current Indian Premier League season. Fans can play Powerplay for free on the noon super-app, predicting scores of IPL games with cashback winnings for correct guesses.

The mechanics of the game will mirror the widely popular Golazo, noon's World Cup predict and win game that launched in November 2022. All players logged into their noon app can play the game completely free; no subscription is required. The top 10 rank holders will be eligible for a bonus reward of 1,000 AED or SAR credits each. There will be other prizes for high-ranking players in the UAE, such as Eufy vacuum cleaners and film projectors.

Anmol Jain, Growth & Digital Strategy at noon, said of the launch: “When we launched Golazo in November, we were blown away by the popularity and success of our product. Football fans in KSA and the UAE made millions of predictions, which drove crazy traffic to our app. We're excited to create the same level of engagement this time around, tying it into the IPL.”

Players can predict the following aspects of the game: the match winner and the winning team’s scores. Score predictions can be in a range, such as 150–155. If the final winning score falls within the predicted score range, the player wins. This game and its rewards will only be available to players in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

“As we continue to explore new ways to engage people across markets, we're excited about the possibilities of Powerplay,” said Jain. “It's a fun way for fans and loyal customers to earn cashback on our super-app, and it's also a fun game you can play with friends. Whether you're into the IPL or not, Powerplay is going to be an exciting new way to play along.”

Predictions will open one day before the match and will be editable until the match begins. The rewards will reflect as soon as the match result is declared and will be based on a points system (a player earns points with every correct prediction). Players’ winnings will be credited to their noon wallet at the end of the tournament.

Play Powerplay now on the noon app in the UAE and KSA.