noon Food is now widely available throughout the UAE, including all of Dubai, and is rapidly expanding throughout Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Dubai, UAE: noon Food, noon.com’s food delivery service, announces the introduction of electric bikes into its Dubai fleet in an effort to further promote sustainable and eco-friendly logistics practices.

The use of e-bikes for food delivery is quickly gaining popularity in Dubai, revolutionizing the delivery industry in the city. The noon Food e-bikes are equipped with electric motors and can be charged in a few hours, making them a perfect choice for food delivery services.

“We’re excited to use e-bikes as a part of the noon Food fleet and look forward to further driving eco-friendly initiatives,” said Raman Kumar, noon Food.

The benefits of food delivery go beyond the convenience it offers. With the use of e-bikes, not only is noon Food promoting a healthier lifestyle, but the app also contributes to a greener environment. These bikes emit no pollutants, aligning with the UAE's ambitious goal of achieving zero emissions by 2050. By utilizing a sustainable transportation solution, noon Food's partners can benefit from a cost-effective alternative to traditional gas-powered scooters. Moreover, e-bikes are much quieter, reducing noise pollution in our cities and ultimately contributing to an enhanced quality of life for the community.

noon Food is now offered throughout Dubai and is quickly expanding its presence in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The food delivery service partners with prominent international brands such as McDonald's, Pizza Hut, KFC, Krispy Kreme, and Dunkin' Donuts, in addition to local favorites such as Ravi's, KCal, Operation: Falafel, and Mama Rita. The app offers an extensive range of food categories, including healthy options, Indian, Chinese, desserts, and more, catering to all hunger needs. noon Food can be found in the noon app.

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

Media requests, including interviews, can be directed to pr@noon.com