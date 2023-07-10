Al-Tuwaijri: We strive to provide the best property investment consultation to ensure maximum benefits for our investor clients



M. Al Melhem: Blueprint presents with Nomo the best real estate opportunities in London



Nomo Bank, the digital Sharia-compliant bank in the United Kingdom that is part of the Bank of London and the Middle East (BLME) of the Boubyan Bank Group, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Blueprint Company to provide a set of integrated investment advisory services related to the real estate market in the United Kingdom to its clients in Kuwait and the region.



Abdullah Al-Tuwaijri, BLME’s Board Member, stated: “Since the launch of Nomo Bank, our main goal has been to provide our customers with a new dimension of solutions, integrated services, and investment opportunities that are unique, competitive, and in line with the high quality service and flexibility provided by UK banks, and we managed to achieve that in a short period of time."



He explained that the importance of owning a property in the United Kingdom has been well known lately and is considered one of the most important pillars of successful property investment for investors, whether residential or rental. However, venturing into this type of investment requires the availability of flexible financing options and integrated investment solutions. This is where Nomo Bank comes in to provide property investment solutions that are Shariah-compliant.



He added that through our partnership with Blueprint, a leading real estate investment consultancy in the UK, we offer our clients investment opportunities based on realistic foundations after conducting studies and analysis of the real estate market and then obtaining the best advice to ensure the maximum benefits for the investor.



He explained that this step further enhances the series of digital banking services by Nomo Bank while working on providing value to more customers in Kuwait and the region, especially property finance with competitive advantages, giving them a unique banking experience that meets their expectations and needs while ensuring the highest levels of protection and security for their funds.



Al-Tuwaijri indicated that in the coming period, Nomo will witness several new strategic partnerships with distinguished partners with the aim of strengthening our unique series of services and providing digital solutions with a global financial outlook that contribute to the management of our customers’ savings and investments with ease in the UK.



** Investment advisory with multiple advantages



CEO of Blueprint, Eng. Mishaal Al-Melhem, commented that Nomo Bank comes in light of the growing demand for real estate investment in the UK, especially since owning a residential or rental property was and still is a dream for many, adding that there is often a need to invest or have permanent or temporary residence for clients and investors from the Gulf countries, stressing that these consultations come to develop the right investment and financial path for Nomo clients.



He added that through this partnership, we offer Nomo Bank's clients in Kuwait and the region an integrated package to identify the most suitable real estate investment opportunities in the UK and provide professional advice tailored according to their needs in terms of search or purchase, in addition to tax advice, financing advice, legal advice, and everything related to interior design, furnishing, and renting the property.



In a related context, Al-Tuwaijri indicated that the property finance product provided by Nomo is fully Shariah-compliant, a major step through which we succeeded in overcoming the challenges between how to combine the principles of Shariah in Islamic banking and digital innovation to strengthen real estate financing in the most attractive and important real estate markets in the world".



He added, "With Nomo Bank's digital real estate financing services, customers can now invest their wealth continuously with access to their accounts around the clock to suit their diverse lifestyles and provide more convenience and flexibility.



*Your property may be at risk if you do not keep up the payments on your Nomo Property Finance.