Modernization of the SDM network will allow Orange Egypt to enhance service reliability while preparing the system for the launch of 5G services



Nokia will continue to be the sole provider of SDM solution over the next five years

Nokia today announced that Orange Egypt has opted to modernize its existing Nokia SDM solution to support the operator’s subscriber growth over the next five years. The enhancements to the SDM network include a total modernization of the solution with upgraded hardware and ongoing software releases. The new system will allow Orange Egypt’s users to benefit from improved reliability and security, as well as enable Orange Egypt to enhance operational efficiency and meet the evolving capacity and service needs of its subscribers.

Nokia’s 3GPP-compliant SDM solution includes Nokia Registers – Home Subscriber Server, Home Location Register and One-NDS (Network Directory Server), plus 5G’s Unified Data Management and Authorization Server Function. Together the components will allow Orange Egypt to better manage subscriber data across different technology networks.

Nokia’s SDM solution is deployed over three geographical sites and serves around 33 million mobile and fixed Orange Egypt subscribers. This includes subscribers of 2G, 3G, 4G, fixed services, data and voice, IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) services. The new upgraded system supports the upcoming launch of 5G services.

Ayman Amiri, Chief Technology Officer at Orange Egypt, said: "The modernized, industry-leading Nokia SDM solution will help us better address the evolving needs of our customers. Building on our existing experience leveraging Nokia’s SDM solution, we are looking forward to leveraging these upgrades as we consolidate our customer base across different technologies and move towards 5G.”

Adel Hani, Head of Orange MENA Customer Business Team at Nokia, said: “Our SDM solution is helping service providers across the world to cost-effectively manage data across several applications. We are thrilled that Orange Egypt will modernize Nokia’s already-deployed SDM to gain newer efficiencies and capabilities. The extension of this deal is a reflection of our strong and enduring relationship with Orange Egypt.”

