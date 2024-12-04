Supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital infrastructure ambitions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nokia today announced that it has opened a ‘NextGen Lab’ providing an interactive environment for local businesses and partners to experience and explore Nokia’s latest technologies. The Lab is in Riyadh’s thriving technology district, Laysen Valley, and aims to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure ambitions as outlined in its Vision 2030 strategy.

With the growing interest and initiatives on OPEN RAN, increased demand for private networks and smart city solutions, as well as the rapid deployment of 5G & 5G-SA in Saudi and in MEA, there is a need to accelerate the adoption of advanced mobile network technologies in the region. Therefore, in collaboration with leading technology partners such as Dell Technologies the Lab will demonstrate Open RAN, enabling flexible and interoperable networks that meet the demands of an increasingly connected society. The Lab will explore innovative technologies such as O-RAN and Cloud RAN through Nokia’s pioneering anyRAN approach that underscores Nokia’s commitment to open, flexible networks that drive industry collaboration. This includes multivendor interoperability and advanced carrier aggregation to achieve high-speed connectivity.

The Lab will also focus on developing and testing smart city applications that empower industries to explore new business models, optimize operations, and enhance security. It will also explore solutions that support Saudi Arabia’s environmental targets by researching energy-efficient solutions designed to reduce carbon emissions and optimize power consumption.

Although based in Saudi Arabia, Nokia’s NextGen Lab is open to Nokia’s partners from across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing enterprises and governments with access to cutting-edge connectivity solutions.

Ali Jitawi, Market Unit Head of Mobile Networks at Nokia, Saudi Arabia, said: “Saudi Arabia is a technology innovation hub in the MEA region, with ambitious digital transformation initiatives under Vision 2030, making it an ideal testing ground for next-generation solutions. The launch of the Nokia NextGen Lab in Riyadh therefore reflects our commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision for a connected, digitally advanced society. By providing hands-on access to next-generation technologies, we’re empowering local industries to unlock the benefits of modern connectivity. This lab represents our dedication to driving digital growth and supporting the Kingdom’s leadership in the regional digital transformation journey.”

