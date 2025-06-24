​​​​​Enables e& UAE to maximize existing spectrum assets and strengthen its position as the world’s fastest mobile network

Powered by Nokia’s Massive MIMO radios and baseband solutions, validated end-to-end with MediaTek’s flagship 5G device

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Nokia, in collaboration with e& UAE, the flagship telecommunications arm of e& in the UAE, and MediaTek, today announced the Middle East’s first successful demonstration of six-component carrier (6CC) aggregation in 5G Standalone (SA). The trial combined 400 MHz of e& UAE’s 5G mid-band spectrum, unlocking multi-gigabit peak throughput rates that would allow subscribers to download UHD movies in seconds. For e& UAE, the milestone further solidifies its position as the world’s fastest mobile network while future-proofing radio access network investments.

The trial utilized e& UAE’s commercial spectrum across 3.5 GHz, 2.6 GHz, 2.1 GHz and 1.8 GHz bands and delivered a throughput of 5.8 Gbps. Nokia supplied its latest high-capacity equipment from the AirScale portfolio, including Habrok 64 Massive MIMO radios, dual-band radios, baseband solutions and carrier aggregation software. MediaTek provided a prototype smartphone powered by its flagship 5G chipset, which supports 6CC carrier aggregation.

Mark Atkinson, Senior Vice President and Head of Radio Access Networks at Nokia, said: “Together with our long-standing partners, e& and MediaTek, Nokia is once again pushing the limits of technology by aggregating six mid-band component carriers. Our industry-leading carrier aggregation solutions help maximize 5G performance with existing spectrum assets, paving the path to Advanced 5G. Multi-gigabit speeds are a true game-changer for end-user experience in the UAE’s competitive market for both consumers and enterprises.”

Abdulrahman Al Humaidan - Vice President Access Network at e& UAE, said:

“Aggregating six mid-band carriers lets us squeeze every bit of performance out of the spectrum that we have available for 5G. This breakthrough shows that 5G Advanced isn’t a distant vision, but a concrete enabler for multi-gigabit speeds across the UAE without waiting for new frequencies. Working with Nokia and MediaTek, we now have a clear blueprint for scaling this capability nationwide.”

He added: “5G is redefining what’s possible — from ultra-fast downloads to real-time connectivity that powers everything from mobile streaming to smart cities. At e&, we’re pushing the boundaries of 5G performance to ensure people across the country experience the full potential of next-generation speed and reliability. This isn’t just about faster connections — it’s about enabling the UAE’s digital future.”

Nokia and e& UAE are paving the way for future enhancements to 5G networks by providing the critical technology foundation that supports the growing demand for data and digital services in the region.

HC Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnership at MediaTek said: “Successfully completing the 6CC carrier aggregation trial in partnership with e& and Nokia marks a significant leap forward in 5G technology advancement. This achievement, conducted on our new M90 modem platform, underscores MediaTek's commitment to pushing download speeds, enhancing network performance, and delivering unparalleled connectivity.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2023 showing a consolidated net revenue of AED 53.8 billion and a net profit of AED 10.3 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.