Maximizing spectrum efficiency, reducing deployment costs, and unlocking new revenue streams

Trial utilized Nokia’s AirScale mmWave with Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) active sharing technology to enable efficient spectrum sharing among multiple operators.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nokia, together with TAWAL, stc, and Zain, supported by the Communication, Space and Technology Commission (CST), has successfully completed the world’s first 5G standalone (SA) mmWave spectrum-sharing trial during LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, using 800 MHz bandwidth in the 26 GHz band. This innovative approach enables communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to efficiently share advanced network infrastructure, offering superior performance at a lower cost. It further enables TAWAL to provide shareable active infrastructure as a service, effectively expanding their service offerings and revenue potential through partnership with Nokia’s pioneering mmWave and active sharing technology.

Saudi Arabia is experiencing rapidly increasing demand for ultra-high-speed mobile connectivity, driven by major upcoming events including Expo 2030. This growth requires robust, cost-efficient, and high-capacity mobile solutions that can be rapidly deployed at large-scale venues like shopping malls, airports, stadiums, and exhibition centers.

TAWAL is strategically positioned to fulfill this demand, leveraging the upcoming mmWave spectrum release. Nokia’s AirScale mmWave and active RAN sharing technology uniquely address this challenge, enabling rapid deployment, enhanced spectrum utilization, and significant cost savings, aligning perfectly with Nokia’s strategic objective to expand business with neutral hosts and infrastructure providers.

Mohammed Al Hakbani, CEO of TAWAL, said: We are pleased to achieve this successful experience in partnership with stc, Zain KSA, and Nokia and by the enablement of CST. This achievement sets a new benchmark in indoor and outdoor connectivity and reinforces our commitment to leveraging the latest technologies to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Mikko Lavanti, Head of Middle East and Africa at Nokia, said: “This trial demonstrates the transformative potential of 5G mmWave and active sharing technology. By collaborating closely with innovative infrastructure partners like TAWAL, we are enabling a new model for shared connectivity infrastructure that enhances performance, efficiency, and end-user experience. This approach will set a benchmark for future smart venues and giga projects across Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

The trial utilized Nokia’s advanced AirScale mmWave products combined with Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) active sharing technology, enabling multiple operators to share the same active radio network infrastructure without compromising network performance, reliability, or security.

