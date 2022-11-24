Cloud-based solution enables zero-touch operations with Software Defined Access Networks (SDAN), facilitating UAE's vision for intelligent, self-operating networks.

Nokia today announced it is deploying Software Defined Access Networks (SDAN) for du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), to enable zero-touch network operations. The three-year project is built on the two companies’ long-term relationship that brings world-class technologies to the UAE.

As one of the first operators in the Middle East to deploy zero-touch networking, du is accelerating innovation and deployment of new and innovative services on du’s existing fiber broadband network. Using Nokia’s innovative Altiplano cloud platform, the evolution towards a virtualized network environment provides du with the network intelligence, automation and control the company needs to support emerging new use cases such as 5G backhaul, augmented reality, virtual reality, cloud gaming and network slicing for enterprise.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said: “Adding SDANs to our infrastructure is an essential step in keeping up with the demands of our business as we move towards faster speeds and a more virtualized environment. A key component of du's network strategy is the inclusion of SDAN in order to ensure that the company will be able to drive future value by integrating smart apps, artificial intelligence, and a higher level of automation. This will ensure that the user experience is as seamless as possible. As a result of these developments, we will be able to provide an enhanced customer experience which accelerates the company's ability to meet the growing demand by utilizing fully automated operations and zero-touch services."

Rima Manna, Vice President of Middle East Business at Nokia MEA, said: “We're excited to successfully extend our long-term partnership with du on SDAN technology. Nokia’s end-to-end SDAN solution is changing the game for how service providers operate their networks. Delivered from a single cloud-optimized platform, we provide du the tools to efficiently unlock new business opportunities and use cases.”