Key benefits to industries include operational KPI improvements, diversification and enhancement of revenue streams, and more robust health and safety measures.

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Batelco today announced the signing of a partnership agreement to deliver 5G private wireless networks across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Batelco will leverage the market-leading Nokia Private Wireless encompassing DAC, MPW, edge computing capabilities, value adding applications and ruggedized Industrial devices to enable multiple use cases across different industries.

Organizations within this market will benefit from Nokia’s expertise in the private wireless space and knowledge of applications in mission critical industries globally. The 5G private wireless solutions will enable industries in Bahrain to unlock new revenue streams, improve their operational KPIs and seek higher standards for health and safety in their operational environment.

The partnership will see Nokia as the sole supplier of private wireless infrastructure across Bahrain, with deployment scheduled for the second half of 2024.

Mahmoud El-Banna, Head of Enterprise Campus Edge Business, MEA at Nokia, said: “As the market leader in 5G private wireless networks, we are proud to partner with Batelco to bring best-in-class solutions to support current and future use cases in Bahrain. This partnership will pave the way for mission-critical sectors to utilize industrial grade private networks as an enabler for digital transformation and progress towards performance goals.”

Maitham Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer at Batelco, said: “Through this partnership, we have harnessed the full potential of our market expertise while leveraging Nokia's unparalleled global experience. The result is the introduction of powerful private wireless networks to Bahrain's mission-critical industries. The availability of high-performance connectivity solutions will initiate a new era of network usage, transforming worker safety outcomes, fostering innovation, and increasing revenue streams across diverse sectors.”

Resources and additional information

Webpage: Connectivity solutions | Nokia DAC

Webpage: DAC private wireless | Nokia DAC

Webpage: Modular Private Wireless | Nokia DAC

Webpage: Nokia Industrial devices

Images: Industrial devices | Nokia

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube